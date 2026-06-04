Border Dispute with India

Prime Minister Balendra Shah sought to divert attention from his controversial statement in the House of Representatives on June 31 by claiming that Nepal, too, had encroached on Indian soil while responding to concerns raised by lawmakers over the Kalapani–Lipulekh–Limpiyadhura region, which Nepal says has been unilaterally occupied by India. Responding to questions regarding the disputed territory, Prime Minister Shah stated that he had been informed that Nepal, in addition to India, had also encroached upon Indian land. This claim appears to be entirely unfounded and may have been fed to the Prime Minister by ill-intentioned individuals. Border experts, as well as officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, maintain that India has encroached upon Nepali territory in both Kalapani and Susta.

It is believed that, during past efforts to settle border disputes, members of Nepali delegations and survey teams may have committed serious errors, whether intentionally or inadvertently, for personal gain. Historical records indicate that Prime Minister Junga Bahadur Rana erected the “Junge Pillars” to demarcate the Nepal–British India border and that the boundary disputes of that era had largely been resolved.

Historical evidence further suggests that Rana rulers such as Bhim Shumsher and Bir Shumsher established settlements known as Bhim Nagar and Birpur in present-day Bihar, approximately 35 kilometres south of the Saptakoshi Barrage in Sunsari. Some interpret this as evidence that territory south of the barrage once fell within Nepal’s jurisdiction before being incorporated into India. Likewise, a large tract of agricultural land owned by the then Vice-Chairman of the Rastriya Panchayat, Gopal Chandra Rajbanshi, in Jhapa is said to have later come under Indian control following the implementation of border agreements.

Nepal arguably committed a grave mistake in managing its international boundary with India by disregarding the original border demarcation marked by the Junge Pillars constructed during Junga Bahadur Rana’s time.

Although it is often claimed that approximately 97 percent of the Nepal–India border has been settled, reports of disputes and tensions continue to emerge from border areas, with residents frequently complaining of pressure and intimidation from the Indian side. One possible approach to resolving the remaining disputes would be to revisit the boundary points marked by the historic Junge Pillars and use them as a basis for negotiations.