The cockroach revolution India did not see coming

By HM Nazmul Alam

Indian politics has always possessed a remarkable talent for transforming absurdity into routine public entertainment. A country that has witnessed legislators hidden in luxury resorts to prevent defections, politicians meditating inside Himalayan caves during election season, and television debates resembling professional wrestling has now discovered a new mascot for democratic frustration: The cockroach.

The arrival of the so-called Cockroach Janata Party, or CJP, has turned one of humanity’s most universally hated insects into the latest symbol of youth anger, political exhaustion, and internet driven satire.

Somewhere between meme culture and ideological rebellion, India’s newest digital phenomenon has exposed something uncomfortable about modern democracy. Sometimes citizens no longer believe political systems can be repaired seriously, so they begin mocking them creatively instead.

The rise of CJP initially appeared like another passing internet joke. Created by Abhijit Deepke, a Boston University student and political communication strategist who once worked with the Aam Aadmi Party, the platform introduced itself with calculated absurdity.

Membership supposedly required unemployment, chronic laziness, endless online activity, and the professional ability to complain about everything. Its social media pages described the movement as a gathering of stubborn, politically frustrated people tired of pretending that everything in the country was functioning normally.

Instead of manifestos, there were memes. Instead of ideological lectures, there were jokes about doomscrolling, inflation, unemployment, corruption, and emotional fatigue.

Then the joke became too large to ignore.

Within days, millions followed the movement online. The hashtag declaring “I am also a cockroach” spread rapidly across social media platforms. Opposition politicians including Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan amplified the phenomenon.

Young supporters appeared at protest sites and cleanliness campaigns wearing cockroach costumes with the seriousness of people participating in political theatre while simultaneously mocking it.

Instagram follower counts crossed 10 million, surpassing even the Bharatiya Janata Party’s official account, an extraordinary symbolic moment in a country where digital visibility increasingly resembles political legitimacy.

Predictably, suspicion followed immediately. Critics linked the movement to opposition politics because of Deepke’s earlier association with the Aam Aadmi Party. Supporters dismissed those allegations and argued that the movement reflected authentic youth frustration rather than coordinated partisan strategy.

Both sides missed the larger point. The significance of CJP does not lie in whether it becomes a real political organization. Its importance lies in the fact that millions of young Indians instantly recognized themselves in the symbolism of a cockroach.

That symbolism deserves attention.

Cockroaches are disliked, difficult to eliminate, adaptable, and capable of surviving hostile environments with almost no resources. For many young South Asians, that description increasingly resembles their own economic reality.

India may be among the world’s fastest growing major economies, yet its youth face stubborn unemployment, precarious work, rising living costs, educational pressure, and widening inequality.

Nearly half of India’s 1.4 billion citizens are under 30, but formal youth participation in political parties remains remarkably limited. Surveys repeatedly show widespread political disengagement among young Indians who consume politics constantly online while feeling structurally excluded from actual decision making.

The movement gained additional momentum after controversial remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant during a court hearing concerning senior advocates and allegations against the Delhi High Court. Expressing frustration over what he considered opportunistic activism, he compared certain unemployed young people, social media activists, media workers, and RTI campaigners to cockroaches spreading everywhere and attacking institutions.

Although he later clarified that his criticism targeted people with fraudulent credentials rather than India’s youth generally, the damage had already been done. In the internet age, clarification travels on foot while outrage travels by rocket.

Young Indians seized the insult and recycled it into identity.

There is something deeply revealing about the fact that many young citizens now trust memes more than manifestos. Traditional political communication sounds exhausting to them. Every party promises development, nationalism, social justice, anti corruption reform, and economic opportunity with identical theatrical intensity.

Yet millions of educated young people continue scrolling through job portals while living with parents longer than expected, carrying degrees that no longer guarantee stability. The internet did not create this frustration. It merely gave frustration a better graphic design.

The genius of CJP lies in understanding digital language. Modern online culture thrives on irony because irony protects people from disappointment. A sincere political slogan risks embarrassment if reality fails. A joke, however, remains emotionally safe.

If nothing changes, participants can always pretend they were never serious. Yet beneath the sarcasm sits genuine despair. Nobody creates an insect themed protest movement in a stable and hopeful society.

South Asia should pay close attention because the pattern extends beyond India. Youth driven unrest in Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh has already demonstrated how rapidly frustration can spill into political crises when economic anxiety combines with institutional distrust.

India has so far avoided comparable upheaval partly because of its electoral scale, political complexity, and stronger economic performance. Still, the emotional ingredients are visible. Disillusionment no longer arrives carrying revolutionary manifestos. It arrives wearing meme costumes and filming Instagram reels.

The truly uncomfortable question is why a cockroach appears more relatable to many young citizens than professional politicians do.

Perhaps the answer is simple. Cockroaches survive systems designed without caring whether they survive at all. Large sections of South Asian youth increasingly feel the same way. They adapt endlessly, hustle continuously, absorb humiliation quietly, and keep moving through environments that appear structurally indifferent to their aspirations.

CJP may eventually disappear like countless viral trends before it. Its Instagram numbers may collapse. Its supporters may move on to another joke next month. Yet the conditions that produced it will remain stubbornly alive.

And like the insect it celebrates, those frustrations will probably survive everything thrown at them.

Ironically, established political parties may secretly envy what CJP achieved accidentally. For years, India’s major parties have invested enormous resources into digital outreach teams, influencer networks, slogan engineering, and algorithm friendly campaigns designed to appear organic.

Yet an improvised cockroach movement generated more emotional authenticity in one week than many expensive political campaigns produce in an entire election cycle. That should worry every professional strategist in New Delhi. When satire becomes more persuasive than policy, democratic communication has entered dangerous territory.

None of this means India stands on the edge of immediate revolt. Online energy rarely translates neatly into organizational power. Hashtags are easier to create than institutions. Internet outrage often burns brightly before disappearing into the next trending distraction.

Still, dismissing CJP as meaningless comedy would be intellectually lazy. Humour frequently functions as society’s unofficial diagnostic tool. Jokes reveal tensions polite conversations avoid. Beneath the memes, costumes, and insect imagery lies a generation asking whether democratic systems still recognize its anxieties, ambitions, and exhaustion.

India’s leaders may laugh at the cockroach today. They should still wonder carefully why millions instantly decided the creature represented them perfectly.

Perhaps that is the strangest political development of all. Earlier generations marched behind symbols such as flags, revolutionaries, or charismatic leaders. Today’s exhausted youth rally behind a pest killed with slippers and pesticide.

The symbolism feels ridiculous until one remembers the political climate that produced it. In a democracy overflowing with speeches, advertisements, outrage, and branding, many citizens no longer search for inspiration. They search for recognition, if it arrives as an insect crawling through.

The writer is an academic, journalist, and political analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Currently he teaches at IUBAT.

Dhaka Tribune