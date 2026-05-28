Delaying LDC exit: Smart pause or policy failure?

By Our Reporter

Nepal has officially decided to delay its graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category until at least November 2029. The government says the economy is not ready for a shift that would remove long-standing international support measures. On paper, Nepal has met the criteria for graduation several times. In practice, it still feels exposed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already informed the United Nations Committee for Development Policy about the request for deferment. Officials argue that global and domestic pressures have created a situation where graduation could do more harm than good at this stage. The message is simple: Nepal qualifies, but it does not feel prepared.

Three broad concerns sit behind this decision. First is economic weakness. Growth remains low at around 2.3 percent, far below the long-term average. Global shocks, regional conflicts, and supply chain disruptions have slowed recovery after COVID-19. Remittance inflows, which support a large part of the economy, also face pressure.

Second is trade vulnerability. LDC status gives Nepal duty-free and quota-free access to many markets. Losing that could reduce jobs in productive sectors by an estimated 35 percent. Export industries are already small and fragile. A sudden exposure to global competition could shrink them further.

Third is implementation gaps in Nepal’s Smooth Transition Strategy. This strategy was designed to prepare the economy for life after LDC graduation, focusing on productivity, trade competitiveness, and financial stability. But progress has been slow, and much of the plan remains on paper rather than in practice.

Add to this the broader risks: inflation driven by fuel, food and fertiliser prices, geopolitical tensions affecting tourism, and uncertainty in global markets. The International Labour Organization has warned that Nepal could lose around 132,000 jobs and nearly $1 billion in output within five years of graduation.

So the decision to delay is not surprising. It is also not entirely comfortable.

At the core of the issue is a simple contradiction. Nepal has met the graduation thresholds in at least two of the three required indicators for years. It even narrowly missed the income benchmark in the 2024 review by just six dollars. Yet it has never crossed the income threshold of $1,306 per capita. That detail matters. It shows a deeper problem: Nepal is improving on paper indicators without building real income strength.

Former officials and economists point to structural weaknesses. Productivity remains low. Industrial growth is weak. Infrastructure damage from past disasters has slowed long-term investment. The private sector struggles to expand into new products and markets. Trade diplomacy has not delivered stronger market access beyond LDC privileges.

There is also dependence on imports and remittances rather than domestic production. Foreign investment approvals look strong on paper, but only about a third materialise. Political instability and weak governance continue to affect investor confidence. More recently, Nepal’s grey listing by the Financial Action Task Force in 2025 has added another layer of concern about financial transparency and compliance.

Against this background, staying in the LDC category for a few more years offers short-term protection. It preserves preferential trade access, concessional loans, and development support. It also gives Nepal more time to strengthen institutions and improve competitiveness.

But delay also comes with costs. It signals hesitation to investors. It risks normalising dependency on external support. And it may reduce urgency for structural reform. If the extension becomes a habit rather than a bridge, Nepal could remain stuck in a cycle where it qualifies for graduation but never truly prepares for it.

Socially, LDC status has helped fund education, health and poverty reduction programmes. Losing it without stronger domestic capacity could widen inequality and pressure vulnerable groups. Economically, it could raise borrowing costs and reduce export competitiveness. Socially, it could slow progress in human development if reforms do not keep pace.

The real question is not whether Nepal should delay graduation. It already has. The question now is what it does with the extra time.

The government needs to move beyond deferment as a strategy and treat it as a final window. That means real investment in productivity, not just policy documents. It means strengthening export industries, improving trade diplomacy, and supporting private sector diversification. It also means rebuilding investor confidence through stability and better governance.

Nepal is not failing the LDC criteria. It is failing the transition test. Staying in the category for a few more years may reduce pressure, but it cannot replace reform. Delay buys time. It does not buy progress.