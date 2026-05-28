Parties: Don’t break up Nepal

By Golu Thapa Magar

It seems as if Nepal is at a difficult crossroads now. No one seems to be aware of what is going to happen next. Forget the majority of the Nepali people, even the top level leaders nor the so called experts and also the civil servants or the security people seem to have any inkling. What is going to happen in the future?

There are many problems facing the nation at present and it could be worse in the coming days not only through internal regions but also from outer interference.

This is a very crucial time for the top level decision makers to make visionary decisions so that the nation can remain stable and secure.

Right now the situation is very jittery and the people are very apprehensive for their future. And why not when prices in all sectors are sky rocketing, but the government seems to be concentrating on issues which do not actually affect the life of the common people.

The government must be more serious about the difficulties faced by the common people rather than making lofty plans to demonstrate that they are doing something.

At the same time, the opposition parties must also not only protest for Protest’s sake but they should also provide positive suggestions if it means it is good of the country.

For example many people are saying it is ridiculous why once popular Mayor of Dharan Harka Sampang Rai is acting in such a vindictive manner and calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister Balen Shah who actually is trying his best to make the system work for the people.

It is also flabbergasting why former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba are still staying abroad when a police warrant has already been issued to arrest them. That means they feel they are guilty.

No civilians and even the outsiders who were never on the scene can forget about the stacks of money these two had hidden in their own home in Budanilkantha. In fact they were attacked physically by an irate crowd who were furious about the illegal way they have had amassed so much money. Perhaps that is the reason they are enjoying a luxurious and safe life. All these money they have amassed belongs to the mass public.

It is the same with former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Nepal and former Prime Minister KP Oli. They always speak of unity but they always are at each other’s throat.

The ugly part is that all the above mentioned individuals and those who were close to them were definitely involved in corruption which has constantly been the root cause of poverty in this country. So not only the top level leaders, their cronies, civil servants and also those in security forces must be punished.

But as the present new government with very new faces, do they have the strength to accomplish this task?

This is very difficult as many such corrupt people are either connected in whatever manner with not only the old political parties but also with the present leaders in the parliament. Not only such corrupt networking but also nepotism have played a crucial role in bringing this country the poor state it is in now

More frightening is the thought of the Nepali people fighting with each other on a caste basis. Like we had mentioned in last article, such dangerous scenarios had been seen in Dharan when Harka Sampang Rai had allowed the building of a church right in front of a Hindu Temple and also when the people from the Terai regions and the people from the hills are on the brink of clashes which could be very dangerous for a small country like Nepal.

I cannot say whether others agree with me or not but this author thinks even the present government is working as effectively as it had promised it would before it came to power. This would not only be the failure of the Rastra Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lammichane, it would also affect the political life line of the current Prime Minister Balen Shah.