34 Years Ago: NJA Drama Ends

Kathmandu: The National Convention of the Nepal Journalist Association has concluded with the nomination of Govinda Biyogi, the chairman of the forth-coming election preparatory committee, as president of NJA.

Previously, the threats to split the organization in the wake of charges and counter charge traded by the senior members’ charges regarding the conduct of the organization gave a serious turn in the organization.

Binod Mani Dixit and Malla K. Sundar were seen as candidate of the post of the president. They came out with charges against the president Biyogi that he received support from both the government and opposition UML. On the other hand, Malla is said to have got support from the United People’s Front and Mashal, whereas, Dixit was portrayed by opponents to have had links with the past.

People’s Review, 9 March 1992