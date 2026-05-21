Xi, Putin hail “new stage” of ties in Beijing meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed a “new stage” in bilateral ties as they agreed to further extend a China-Russia friendship treaty and pledged to work together for a more just and equitable world order.

Putin’s two-day state visit marked his 25th trip to China. Xi and Putin held talks, chatted over tea, visited a photo exhibition, and witnessed the signing of a slew of cooperation documents in Beijing.

Amid a fluid and turbulent international landscape, the two countries have developed a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era based on equality, mutual respect, good faith and win-win cooperation, Xi noted during their talks.

Political mutual trust has further deepened, cooperation in trade, investment, energy, science and technology, and people-to-people and sub-national exchanges has steadily advanced, while the bonds between the two peoples have grown stronger, he added.

“The China-Russia relationship has entered a new stage of greater achievements and faster development,” he said.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

The treaty established by law the institutional foundation for long-term good-neighborliness, friendship and comprehensive strategic coordination between the two countries, according to the Chinese president.

Since it was signed, bilateral relations have achieved leapfrog development, Xi said.

As the two presidents agreed on the treaty’s further extension, Putin said it has become increasingly relevant under current circumstances.

Putin said Russia-China relations have reached an “unprecedented level” through the joint efforts of both sides, characterized by close high-level exchanges and strong political mutual trust.

Russia-China relations have withstood tests and grown stronger over time, becoming a paradigm of comprehensive strategic coordination, he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the opening ceremony of the China-Russia Years of Education at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

PRACTICAL COOPERATION

Reaffirming the enduring ties, Xi said unswervingly promoting the long-term, sound, steady and high-quality development of the China-Russia relationship is a strategic choice by the two sides based on the fundamental interests of the two countries and the global trends.

He said both countries should upgrade practical cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transportation and scientific and technological innovation, expand cooperation in frontier fields, and foster new growth drivers.

According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, trade between the two countries exceeded 200 billion U.S. dollars for the third consecutive year in 2025. China has remained Russia’s largest trading partner for 16 years in a row.

Xi also called on both sides to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two peoples, expand exchanges in education, culture, film, tourism and sports, and strengthen public support for friendship.

This year marks the launch of the China-Russia Years of Education, which is the 10th national theme year of the two countries. The two presidents attended the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Xi and Putin also signed and issued a joint statement on further strengthening comprehensive strategic coordination and deepening good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation.

On the same day, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced that China has decided to extend the visa-free policy for Russian citizens to Dec. 31, 2027, in a move to continuously facilitate personnel exchanges between the two countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China, at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

MORE JUST, EQUITABLE GLOBAL GOVERNANCE SYSTEM

As permanent members of the UN Security Council and major countries of the world, China and Russia should adopt a strategic and long-term perspective and work to make the global governance system more just and equitable, Xi told Putin.

Xi called on both sides to deepen multilateral coordination, strengthen cooperation on multilateral platforms, firmly uphold the post-war international order and the authority of international law, unite the Global South, and steer reform of the global governance system in the right direction.

The two leaders also exchanged views on major international and regional issues.

On the situation in the Gulf region in the Middle East, Xi said all hostilities must cease immediately, adding that an early end to the conflict would help ease disruptions to energy supplies, industrial and supply chains, and the international trade order.

In a volatile international landscape, Russia-China cooperation serves as an important stabilizing factor, Putin said.

He added that Russia is ready to continue strengthening multilateral coordination with China, support China in hosting the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, jointly enhance the status and influence of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and strengthen unity and coordination within the BRICS mechanism.

Putin also vowed to work with China to safeguard the authority of the UN, champion the diversity of civilizations, and promote a more just and equitable international order.

During Putin’s visit, China and Russia also issued a joint statement on advocating a multipolar world and new type of international relations.

Amid current global turbulence and rising bloc confrontation, the two countries serve as a crucial force for stability, said Li Ziguo, director of the Department for European-Central Asian Studies under the China Institute of International Studies.

The stability and predictability of the bilateral relationship represent a significant contribution to global peace and development, Li said.