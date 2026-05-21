Main highlights of Xi-Putin meet in Beijing

By A Reporter

The joint statement issued after the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin states further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction and deepening relations of good-neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation.

China and Russia will improve mechanisms for military cooperation.

The countries will continue to strengthen the friendship between their armed forces and jointly respond to various challenges and threats.

Russia and China consider the US and Israeli military strikes against Iran a violation of international law and call on the parties to the conflict to negotiate.

▪In a joint declaration, the leaders of Russia and China pointed out the danger of a return to the “law of the jungle” in global affairs;

▪There are no “first-class” countries or peoples in the world; hegemony in any form is unacceptable;

▪Forcing sovereign countries to abandon their neutrality is unacceptable;

▪All sovereign states have an equal right to security;

▪Russia and China oppose the use of human rights as a pretext for interference in the internal affairs of states;

▪Russia and China are concerned about the militarization of the United States and its allies;

▪Russia and China oppose actions that violate the UN Charter in Latin America and the Caribbean;

▪Russia and China support Africa’s independence and independent development;

▪Russia and China support Syria’s sovereignty and integrity, calling on the new government to counter terrorism;

▪US and Israeli strikes on Iran are illegal and undermine stability in the Middle East;

▪Russia values ​​China’s objective and unbiased position on Ukraine;

▪Russia and China opposed pressure on North Korea;

▪Russia and China will ensure the complementarity of the GLONASS and Beidou navigation systems;

▪Russia and China consider Japan’s accelerated remilitarization a threat to peace;

▪NATO’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region is incompatible with strengthening peace;

▪Russia and China are concerned about the confrontational rhetoric of certain countries and demand an end to interference in their internal affairs;

▪Russia and China oppose a return to a world order where might alone rules and defend the authority of the UN in international affairs;

▪Russia and China will deepen cooperation in the areas of thermonuclear fusion and fast neutron reactors;

▪Russia and China consider the actions of “individual states” to restrict shipping a threat to global trade;

▪Russia and China oppose the use of unilateral sanctions and discriminatory customs duties;

▪Russia and China consider immunity from criminal prosecution for heads of state a guarantee of stable international relations;

▪Russia and China oppose any unilateral sanctions not coordinated with the UN Security Council;

▪Russia and China condemn initiatives related to the blocking, seizure, or confiscation of assets and property of foreign states.

People’s News Monitoring Service.