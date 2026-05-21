BABBLES: Judiciary vs Executive

By Babbler

Since the adoption of federalism, secularism, and republicanism, Nepal has witnessed a noticeable decline in all sectors.

The bhagbanda politics practiced by the three major parties not only introduced a syndicate system but also weakened nearly all state institutions. Members of Parliament became puppets of the supreme leaders of their respective political parties, while the education sector and judiciary turned into venues for appointing party loyalists.

The present government decided to challenge and dismantle this syndicate system. As a result, Nepal is now witnessing a unique but silent power struggle between the judiciary and the executive.

Senior Supreme Court judge Sapana Pradhan Malla was widely expected to become the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Three other justices were also in line for the position. However, when the Constitutional Council, activated through an ordinance, made the bold decision to sideline those perceived as party-loyal justices and instead nominated fourth-ranking senior justice Manoj Sharma, Malla appeared determined to challenge the government on what she viewed as an injustice against her.

It should not be forgotten that before her appointment as a Supreme Court justice from among legal practitioners, she had served as a National Assembly member representing UML.

Now, it remains to be seen what will happen during this Balen era.

Heading Toward Blacklist Status?

The Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG), a regional body of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has warned Nepal that although the country is currently on the grey list, it could eventually face blacklisting if serious anomalies in the economic sector are not addressed.

Officials from the APG recently held discussions with concerned government authorities in Kathmandu and reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s efforts to improve the economy and control money laundering.

Seeing little meaningful progress in curbing these irregularities, the agency has warned Nepal about the possibility of blacklisting.

To escape the current bleak situation, Nepal must adopt far stricter measures to curb money laundering and corruption entrenched in society.

Is Nepal’s FDI Policy Attractive?

Why are foreigners not interested in investing in Nepal?

The answer may already be visible in the behavior of local investors and entrepreneurs, many of whom are reluctant to borrow from domestic commercial banks.

The central bank has been continuously collecting excess liquidity from banks due to a lack of sufficient loan demand. Meanwhile, depositors are receiving only around one to two percent interest on their savings.

Such a situation reflects an unfavorable investment climate in the country. Both fiscal and monetary policies are contributing to this negative environment.

At a time when the domestic investment climate itself remains weak and underdeveloped, the government’s excessive focus on attracting foreign direct investment appears unrealistic.

Before aggressively promoting foreign investment, the government must first create a healthy domestic investment environment by encouraging local loan demand and providing greater facilities, incentives, and policy support to local entrepreneurs.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

I have no connection or affiliation with the case, but in that same case, there seems to be no issue in serving tea to Baburam and Makune, greeting them, and recording their statements—while businessman Min Bahadur Gurung alone remains under the police custody. There seems to be no reason for that. Such a big businessman is neither going to run away nor can anyone hide him. The state is supposed to be equal for everyone.

–Deepak Paudyal

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A nation affected by war can recover relatively easily. But a nation subjected to cultural encroachment faces the risk of one crisis after another.

–Surya Raj Acharya

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Learned that the Government has finally decided to seek a deferral of LDC graduation. This is a thoughtful decision in the current circumstances. I have consistently called for a prudent approach on this matter. Hope we will build the necessary capacity in the coming three years.

–Shanker Bairagi

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Within this current system, the idea of a directly elected executive Prime Minister appears even more dangerous.

–Laxmi Ghimire

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Zelensky is not what he appears to be. He has no control over his own emotions, is always in a state of frenzy, and has no empathy. His words are pure lies. Supporting him is not the same as supporting Ukraine. He is a mythical figure and actor created by the West.

—Former secretary to Zelensky

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Once, a palace secretary called and threatened me because he was unhappy that someone had not been recommended for a visa. He said, “I will report you to His Majesty the King.”

I replied, “Fine, then I will also report that a palace secretary is threatening me over the phone for personal matters!”

After that, he angrily hung up. Later, it turned out he was a fake “secretary”!

–Madhu Raman Acharya

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When Bishnu Paudel grabbed land, UML did not see the tears of the poor. Now suddenly UML sees the tears of the poor.

When Prachanda and his associates grabbed Sera Durbar, the Maoists did not see the tears of the poor. Now suddenly they see those tears.

When Congress grabbed the Bal Mandir land, it did not see the tears of the poor. Now suddenly Congress sees the tears of the poor.

–Utsab Vax Pokharel

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This Tribhuvan International Airport is so small that people are crammed in miserably. Instead of building international airports in cities like Pokhara and Bhairahawa, where there are relatively fewer people, Nijgadh should have been prioritized. If you are looking for a return on investment, infrastructure should be built where the people actually are.

–Elite Akash

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Had this happened elsewhere, after retirement they might have spent their time teaching, doing social service, focusing on social issues, or returning to their former profession. But here, even after becoming President, one still seems to need the shelter of a political party. What kind of country is this, where one only leaves the party upon reaching Aryaghat? What kind of party is this?

–Uttam Babu Shrestha

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Finally, after Bidya Bhandari took UML membership again, it has once again been confirmed that the President becomes a servant of the party and a subject of foreigners, and can never truly be a shared guardian of all.

–Swagat Nepal

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Should we uphold our morality ourselves, or hand over that responsibility to some authority? Because when morality begins to require approval from power, violence no longer remains an extraordinary event in society—it starts becoming a normal process.

The famous philosopher Hannah Arendt, in her concept of The Banality of Evil, says that great crimes are not committed only by terrifying monsters, but by ordinary people who stop thinking and blindly obey the orders of authority.

When we stop safeguarding our own morality, we become just another cog in the machine that enables violence without hesitation.

–Deepak Raj Joshi

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Will the 80-year-old “German medicine” finally cure Nepal’s “sick” economy under Finance Minister Wagle?

–KP Dhungana

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The executive head of the country must be accountable. They must have the courage to address the nation, Parliament, and society. Silence cannot be glorified. Unnecessary silence is pure weakness. Lack of courage is weakness. It reflects an inferiority complex. Possibly, it is the beginning of the end.

–Sumedh Mishra

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Very few Nepalis could probably instantly name a second Ukrainian President besides Zelensky without using Google or AI. But Zelensky’s name had already spread widely among the public even before Russia invaded Ukraine. The reason was the news headlines saying, “A comedian became the President of Ukraine.”

–Jagannath Dulal

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Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.