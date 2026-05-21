34 Years Ago: King is Also a Party

The general secretary of NCP-Masal Mohan Bikram Singh has declared the King as a party.

According to the political report, provided here after the sixth National Convention of Mashal, the King and the ruling party, NC are the reactionary forces of the national today. Further report says that beside these two parties, the RPP is the agent of the place, not of the free political forces.

If this is the line of Mashal sixth national convention, then there is no doubt that Mr. Mohan Bikram Singh has ascertained a new ideology for the Mashal. Nether other leftist nor the bourgeoisies have declared the King as a Party.

People’s Review, March 16, 1992