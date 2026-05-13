AI data centers in Nepal: Implications and opportunities

By Santosh Kumar Dhakal

The expansion of artificial intelligence has driven unprecedented growth in data center infrastructure globally. These facilities, often described as the physical backbone of digital economies, consume significant amounts of electricity, water, and land while generating continuous thermal and acoustic emissions. Although often conceptualized as “invisible infrastructure,” data centers are highly material systems embedded within environmental and geopolitical contexts.

Nepal presents a compelling yet complex case. Its hydropower potential and mountainous climate make it an attractive candidate for green computing infrastructure. However, its fragile ecosystems, seismic vulnerability, seasonal water variability, and dense settlement patterns in valleys introduce significant environmental and planning constraints. This paper explores whether Nepal can integrate AI data center development without undermining ecological stability and community well-being.

The centers convert nearly all electrical energy into heat, requiring continuous cooling systems. A 50–100 MW AI facility may release energy equivalent to a small industrial town. This constant heat load contributes to local microclimatic changes, particularly in enclosed valleys.

Although Nepal’s hydropower resources offer a renewable energy base, increased electricity demand from AI infrastructure may intensify hydrological pressure, particularly during dry seasons when river flows decline.

Water is a critical input for data center cooling, particularly in evaporative systems. Large facilities may consume millions of liters of water daily depending on design and climate conditions.

Nepal’s hydrological system is characterized by seasonal abundance but temporal scarcity. Climate change is altering glacier-fed river systems, affecting dry-season water availability. Competition between agricultural needs, domestic supply, and industrial cooling may create localized water stress if the deployment is unregulated.

Likewise, the centers generate continuous noise from cooling systems, transformers, and backup generators. Internal noise levels may exceed 85–96 dB, with external propagation dependent on structural design and geography. Mountain topography significantly influences acoustic behavior:

Narrow V-shaped valleys can trap and reflect sound waves, amplifying perceived noise levels.

Fragmented ridge systems allow greater dissipation of acoustic energy.

Open plains permit wider dispersion but less reflection.

These dynamics suggest that Nepal’s mountainous terrain can both amplify and attenuate industrial noise depending on site selection. Acoustic planning must therefore incorporate topographic modeling rather than relying solely on distance-based zoning.

Such infrastructure development may affect biodiversity through habitat fragmentation, noise disturbance, and land-use change. Construction of infrastructure can disrupt wildlife corridors, particularly in the plains and to some extent in the mid-hill ecological zones where species movement is already constrained by human settlement.

Noise pollution can interfere with avian communication, mammalian behavior, and amphibian breeding cycles. Continuous low-frequency noise is especially disruptive due to its long-range propagation. Additionally, artificial lighting and increased human activity associated with infrastructure development may alter nocturnal wildlife behavior.

While they are not primary drivers of climate change, their energy demand may indirectly contribute to increased hydropower expansion, reservoir construction, and fossil fuel backup usage. These systemic pressures may exacerbate environmental stress in glacier-fed Himalayan basins already experiencing rapid warming and retreat.

Data centers function as dual-use infrastructure supporting cloud computing, AI processing, communication networks, and potentially defense-related digital systems. For Nepal, located between two major geopolitical powers—India and China—such infrastructure carries strategic implications related to data sovereignty, cybersecurity, and technological dependency.

A structured regulatory framework is essential before the large-scale deployment of AI infrastructure in Nepal. This requires comprehensive research conducted by a multidisciplinary group of experts. However, a few non-expert suggestions for policy recommendations include:

Ecological zoning based on hydrology, seismic risk, and biodiversity corridors Mandatory water efficiency standards (WUE) and cooling system regulations Acoustic impact assessments incorporating terrain modeling Restrictions on development in glacier-fed sensitive basins Data sovereignty and cybersecurity governance frameworks Workforce localization and technology transfer requirements

Nepal’s potential role in the global AI infrastructure ecosystem is shaped by both opportunity and constraint. While hydropower resources and favorable climatic conditions offer advantages for green data infrastructure, the country’s fragile Himalayan ecology, complex topography, and seasonal water variability present significant risks. It only suggests that unregulated expansion of data centers could lead to environmental degradation, acoustic disturbances, water stress, and biodiversity disruption. However, with carefully designed zoning, regulatory frameworks, and sustainability standards, Nepal could develop a limited but high-value green computing sector aligned with ecological resilience and digital sovereignty. The central challenge is not whether Nepal should host AI infrastructure, but whether it can do so without compromising the ecological and strategic integrity of its mountain systems. Nepal cannot afford an ad-hoc approach to AI data center investment. A structured, evidence-based, multi-stakeholder and comparative case-study-driven process is essential. “Adopt technology only after understanding its full ecological footprint in comparable global and regional contexts—not before.” In a country like Nepal, the cost of misjudgment is not only economic—it can become ecological and intergenerational.

The author is the Major General (Retd.), Nepal Army.