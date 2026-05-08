Self-Reliant Economy for Strengthening National Sovereignty

Nepal’s heavy dependence on foreign economies remains a major challenge to strengthening its sovereignty and independence. The country is highly reliant on India for trade and strategic commodities, particularly petroleum products. Such dependence makes Nepal economically vulnerable and politically exposed.

Several recent developments have raised concerns over Nepal’s economic autonomy. Nepali tea exporters have faced obstacles in accessing the Indian market. Likewise, Indian authorities have yet to provide additional international air routes for commercial flights operating from Pokhara International Airport and Gautam Buddha International Airport. As a landlocked country, Nepal has a legitimate need for broader air connectivity to third countries.

Economic dependence can weaken Nepal’s bargaining position. The recent joint announcement by India and China to open the Lipulekh Pass route for pilgrims traveling to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar has again drawn attention to Nepal’s territorial concerns over Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura. Nepal has consistently maintained that these territories belong to Nepal and has sought resolution through diplomatic dialogue.

However, economic weakness limits Nepal’s capacity to strengthen national security, modernize infrastructure, and invest in border management. A stronger economy would enable Nepal to better support institutions such as the Nepal Army and Armed Police Force.

To reduce overdependence, Nepal must diversify trade and transit options. Expanding economic cooperation with China and exploring opportunities with Russia could help Nepal secure alternative energy supplies, investment, and infrastructure support. During the 2015 blockade, Nepal signed several agreements with China on trade, transit, and development projects, but many remain poorly implemented.

Nepal’s path to stronger sovereignty lies in economic self-reliance. By diversifying trade partnerships, improving domestic production, and implementing long-term economic policies, Nepal can reduce vulnerability and safeguard its independence.