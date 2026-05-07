Nepal’s cyber law: A tool for trampling free speech?

By Our Reporter

Nepal’s Electronic Transactions Act, 2006 continues to sit at the centre of a long-running tension between digital regulation and freedom of expression. What was originally designed to regulate electronic transactions and cyber safety has increasingly been used in practice as a tool to police speech, often with serious consequences for ordinary citizens, journalists, and even political critics.

Recent warnings from the Ministry of Information and Communication, along with a similar statement from the Nepali Army about monitoring “unverified content,” have once again pushed this debate into the spotlight. On paper, these moves are framed as efforts to tackle misinformation and protect institutions. In practice, however, they reinforce an expanding pattern where cyber laws are invoked to control expression rather than address clear technological crimes.

At the heart of the issue is Section 47 of the Electronic Transactions Act. This provision criminalises content considered “against public decency,” “harmful,” or “disruptive to social harmony,” but it does not clearly define these terms. That ambiguity has created space for wide interpretation. Over the past decade, courts in Kathmandu alone handled more than 700 cybercrime cases, with around 70 directly linked to expression. A large share of these involved political commentary, satire, or criticism posted on social media rather than genuine cyber offences like hacking or fraud.

Patterns in these cases reveal deeper concerns. Arrests often happen immediately, with accused individuals spending weeks or even months in custody before trial outcomes. In several instances, detention time has exceeded the actual sentence delivered. Even when courts eventually acquit defendants, the process itself becomes punishment. This creates a chilling effect, where the fear of arrest discourages citizens from speaking freely in digital spaces.

What stands out further is the role of the state as an active complainant. A majority of cases were initiated not by individual victims but by state institutions such as the police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, or even the President’s Office. This shifts the law from a protective mechanism into a tool of institutional response against criticism, particularly when public figures or authorities are involved.

The nature of cases also shows inconsistency in judicial outcomes. Similar posts have resulted in both convictions and acquittals, depending largely on interpretation. In one case, criticism of political leaders was treated as protected speech; in another, similar commentary led to imprisonment. This inconsistency reflects not only legal ambiguity but also the broad discretion embedded within the law itself.

The origins of Section 47 help explain its current form. It was first introduced during the royal regime under King Gyanendra and later absorbed into the democratic legal framework without significant revision. Despite Nepal’s political transformation, the language of the provision remained unchanged, carrying forward vague restrictions that were originally designed in a very different political context.

Legal experts argue that this structural weakness has enabled repeated misuse. Courts have occasionally attempted to interpret the provision in line with constitutional free speech guarantees, but the gap between law and practice remains wide. Reports from legal institutions and independent studies consistently highlight that the Act is being used for defamation and reputation-related disputes, issues already covered under separate legal provisions.

From a policy perspective, governments justify these actions as necessary for controlling misinformation in the digital age. The rise of social media has undoubtedly increased the speed and scale of false information, and states have a legitimate interest in addressing it. However, the challenge lies in proportionality. When laws designed for cyber security are used to address political criticism or satire, the balance between regulation and rights begins to tilt sharply.

Recent actions by security institutions, including the Nepali Army’s statement about monitoring online activity, have further deepened concerns about surveillance culture. While no direct legal action may follow every warning, the message itself shapes public behavior. Citizens begin to self-censor, unsure where the line between opinion and offence actually lies.

For a democratic system like Nepal’s, this raises a fundamental question. Freedom of expression is not only a constitutional right but also a mechanism that allows accountability and public debate. When legal provisions remain vague and enforcement becomes expansive, that space gradually narrows.

The Electronic Transactions Act now sits at a crossroads. Continued reliance on it in its current form risks further erosion of digital freedoms and public trust in legal institutions. At the same time, completely removing regulatory mechanisms is not a practical option in a rapidly digitalising society.

What is needed is a clear recalibration. Section 47 requires urgent revision with precise definitions, stricter limits on state-initiated prosecutions, and stronger safeguards against pre-trial detention in expression-related cases. Equally important is ensuring that defamation and content disputes are handled through appropriate civil or media regulatory frameworks rather than criminal cyber law.

The core issue is not the existence of cyber law itself but its scope and application. When ambiguity dominates legal interpretation, enforcement tends to drift toward control rather than protection. That is where democratic risk begins.

Until that balance is restored, Nepal’s digital space will continue to reflect a legal environment where speech is technically free, but practically constrained by uncertainty.