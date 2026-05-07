Mass dismissals: Fixing politics or fueling instability?

By Our Reporter

The recent ordinance removing more than 1,500 public officials marks one of the largest administrative shake-ups in Nepal in years. It has affected universities, regulatory bodies, commissions, and public institutions. Many of those removed still had time left in their terms. The government argues that these appointments were driven by political patronage and that existing laws made it difficult to remove them individually. So, it chose a faster route: amend over 100 laws at once and reset the system.

The motive looks straightforward on paper. The ruling side, backed by the Rastriya Swatantra Party, had long criticized power-sharing deals that filled key positions with loyalists rather than qualified professionals. This move tries to break that pattern in one stroke. Instead of slowly replacing individuals, the government opted for a clean sweep. It also signals political intent. A new government wants to show it is serious about change and not tied to past arrangements.

But speed comes with trade-offs. An ordinance is meant for urgent situations when Parliament is not in session. Using it for such a large structural change raises questions. Legal experts point out that while an ordinance has the force of law, it still needs to pass the test of constitutionality. That part will likely end up in court. Until then, the dismissals stand, but uncertainty remains.

The immediate impact is institutional disruption. Removing officials across sectors creates gaps. Universities lose leadership. Regulatory bodies lose decision-makers. Commissions lose continuity. These are not minor posts that can stay vacant without consequences. Public services depend on these institutions functioning smoothly. Even a short delay in filling positions can slow decisions, approvals, and oversight.

Nepal has seen something similar before. In the early 1990s, thousands of civil servants were forced into retirement after a rule change. Some challenged the move and returned through court orders. Others left. The system struggled in the short term, though it also opened space for a younger generation. That history offers a mixed lesson. Large-scale removal can create change, but it also creates instability.

The current situation carries the same risk. Former officials point out that replacing such a large number of appointees will take time. Recruitment processes are not quick, especially if the government wants to follow proper procedures. If appointments are rushed, the same problem of weak selection could repeat. If they are delayed, institutions may remain idle.

The political message behind the move is also worth examining. By framing the dismissals as a correction of past political bias, the government sets a high standard for itself. It now has to prove that new appointments will be based on merit. That means open competition, clear criteria, and minimal interference. If new appointees are seen as aligned with the current leadership, the reform argument will weaken quickly.

Another concern lies in how the decision was applied. The ordinance did not separate strong performers from weak ones. It treated all appointees the same. Some may have been politically connected, but others were likely competent and effective. A blanket removal ignores that difference. It simplifies the process but reduces fairness.

Supporters of the move see it as necessary. They argue that gradual reform would not work in a system where political appointments are deeply embedded. A decisive action, in this view, was the only way to reset institutions. Critics, on the other hand, see it as overreach. They worry that such use of ordinance power sets a precedent. Future governments could use the same method to remove officials they dislike.

That concern is not theoretical. Once a tool like this is used, it becomes easier to justify again. Over time, it could weaken institutional independence. Officials may feel less secure in their roles, knowing that a change in government could remove them overnight. That kind of uncertainty discourages long-term planning and independent decision-making.

The legal outcome will shape the next phase. If courts uphold the ordinance, the government gains a strong precedent. If they strike it down, the situation becomes more complicated, possibly leading to reinstatements and further confusion. Either way, the process will take time.

In the meantime, the focus should shift to what comes next. Filling these positions with capable individuals is not optional. It is the core test of whether this move was reform or just a reset. The government needs to move quickly but carefully. Transparent selection processes, clear qualifications, and reduced political influence will matter more than the initial dismissal itself.

This decision has created a moment of transition. It has also created a gap between intention and outcome. Closing that gap will decide whether this becomes a meaningful reform or another cycle of disruption dressed up as change.