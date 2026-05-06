Anjan Shrestha becomes new FNCCI chairperson

Kathmandu, May 6: From today, Anjan Shrestha has taken over as president of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI). Under the federation’s statute, he automatically moved into the top role after previously being elected senior vice president.

Shrestha’s involvement with the FNCCI goes back nearly 24 years. He first joined in 2002 as a member of the executive committee and has since served in several capacities. Over the years, he worked as vice chair of the revenue committee, chaired the industry committee, and served as a member of the employers’ council.

He was elected senior vice president during the federation’s 57th general assembly, which paved the way for his current appointment.

In the business world, Shrestha is associated with the Laxmi Group. He began his career in 1988, working in a family-run confectionery business that has since evolved into Sujal Foods.

Under the Laxmi Group, he has expanded operations into packaging, trading, steel, and automobiles. The group is also the authorized distributor of Hyundai vehicles in Nepal. More recently, it has ventured into steel production and vehicle assembly.

Across its various enterprises, the group provides direct employment to more than 3,000 people.

People’s News Monitoring Service