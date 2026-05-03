Rhododendron blooms pull tourists to Mundum Trail

Khotang, May 3: The Mundum Trail, listed among Nepal’s 100 designated tourist destinations, is currently blanketed with blooming rhododendrons (gurans) of various colors and species.

Different shades of rhododendrons spread across the forests and hills along the trail have created a striking natural display, drawing visitors who find the scenery hard to resist.

Red, white, and pink rhododendrons blooming across green forests and grasslands are offering a visually captivating landscape for anyone traveling through the area.

Locals say both domestic and international tourists have been visiting the trail, especially to witness the rhododendrons, chimal, and champ flowers blooming around the Tawa Bhanjyang area of Sakela Rural Municipality-3 in Khotang, where the trail begins.

A recent four-day trek led by Ojambabu Acharya, also known as “Hindne Manchhe,” from Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipality-1 described the region as exceptionally beautiful. The group included Lal Bahadur Magar (LB) from Kharmi, Sanjiv Rai from Chyasmitar, and Sanjit Rai from Khidima.

Photos shared by the group on Facebook and Instagram featuring colorful rhododendrons have gained wide attention online. Locals and nature lovers have been reposting the images, further increasing interest in the trail.

Following the viral photos, domestic tourist arrivals to the Mundum Trail have been rising. Acharya said the trail is a natural gift and worth visiting at least twice a year, during spring and autumn.

He noted that unlike other places where rhododendrons grow only on slopes, here they bloom across vast grasslands, creating a rare landscape. “The open meadows and natural beauty give a sense of peace,” he said.

The trail, known for its blend of natural beauty, biodiversity, cultural heritage, and adventure trekking, is becoming an increasingly popular destination. Researchers have identified around 18 species of rhododendrons in the Maiyung area alone, with more data still under study.

Travelers like LB Magar said the experience includes not just nature but also local lifestyle, including fresh chauri milk and horse riding across the grasslands.

With the arrival of spring, locals also take sheep, yaks, and horses to graze in these meadows. The region supports large-scale livestock herding, with numerous sheep camps and yak shelters.

Stretching across Khotang, Bhojpur, Solukhumbu, and Sankhuwasabha, the Mundum Trail is deeply connected to Kirat history and culture. The full trek runs through Temke Danda, Maiyung, Salpa Pokhari, and Silichung, reaching altitudes above 4,000 meters.

The journey takes around 10 days for Nepali trekkers and up to 13 days for foreigners. Officials say walking through blooming rhododendrons makes the long trek less tiring and more enjoyable.

The trail also offers sightings of wildlife such as red panda, Himalayan thar, and various bird species, along with dense forests of medicinal herbs, champ, and oak trees.

With growing tourist interest, local herders have started offering homestay-style stays in traditional goth shelters, serving local foods like dhido, local chicken, and millet-based dishes, adding a cultural flavor to the trekking experience.

People’s News Monitoring Service