Pilgrimage to Mansarovar via Rasuwagadhi begins

Rasuwa, May 3: The pilgrimage to the sacred sites of Mansarovar and Mount Kailash has begun via the Rasuwagadhi border point along the Nepal–China frontier.

So far this season, around 300 pilgrims have departed for Mansarovar through the Kerung crossing, according to the Immigration Office in Timure.

Acting chief Meghnath Sharma said that pilgrims from India, Russia, and the United Kingdom are participating in this year’s यात्रा, which now has a slightly more international flavor than just the usual regional devotion.

Official data show that 11,381 pilgrims traveled to Mansarovar and Kailash through the Rasuwagadhi point last year.

With the rise in pilgrim arrivals, revenue collection from visa fees has also increased noticeably. In the first nine months of the current fiscal year alone, the office has collected Rs 3 million in revenue, compared to a total of Rs 1.128 million in the entire previous fiscal year.

Mansarovar holds deep religious significance for followers of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Bon traditions.

People’s News Monitoring Service