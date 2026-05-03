NC chair Thapa calls for fear-free journalism

Kathmandu, May 3: Nepali Congress President Gagan Thapa has said that building an environment where journalists do not have to fear writing the truth is a shared responsibility of all.

Issuing a message on social media on Sunday morning on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Thapa described free and fearless media as a key pillar of democracy.

“Free and fearless press is the foundation of democracy. But in today’s changing times, collecting information and searching for truth has become increasingly challenging,” he wrote.

He said the work of gathering information and seeking truth has become more difficult in the current environment. “Even amid visible insecurity and pressure, I express deep respect to journalists who continue to stand for the truth,” he added.

Thapa stressed that press freedom should not be seen as an attack on any individual or institution but as protection of citizens’ right to be informed.

He also extended best wishes to all media workers on World Press Freedom Day.

People’s News Monitoring Service