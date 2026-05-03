Journalists need safe working conditions, says President Paudel

Kathmandu, May 3: Nepal is observing World Press Freedom Day today with a series of events across the country. President Ramchandra Paudel has conveyed his शुभकामना on the occasion, acknowledging the role of the media in a democratic society.

In his message, the President expressed hope that Nepal’s media sector will continue to uphold and defend the rights guaranteed by the Constitution, while delivering accurate and truthful information to the public without fear.

Addressing journalists in Nepal and abroad, as well as the wider Nepali community, he highlighted the importance of independent journalism in uncovering facts and ensuring that truth prevails in society.

President Paudel described press freedom as a key pillar of democracy, noting that the media has historically contributed to democratic movements in the country. He emphasized that citizens’ right to information depends on a free and independent press, and that a stronger, more impartial media directly supports a healthier democratic system.

He underlined that press freedom cannot be meaningful unless journalists are able to work in a secure environment. Referring to constitutional guarantees of press and expression freedoms, he said journalists must be allowed to carry out their work freely, from gathering information to publishing news, so that voices from all sections of society can be represented.

The President also drew attention to the challenges posed by the rapid rise of social media, warning that the spread of misinformation can mislead the public and weaken institutional trust. He expressed confidence that World Press Freedom Day would motivate the media community to address these challenges and continue providing credible and fact-based information.

People’s News Monitoring Service