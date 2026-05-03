All political appointees being relieved

Kathmandu, May 3: President Ram Chandra Paudel has issued the “Ordinance on Special Provisions Regarding the Removal of Public Office Holders, 2083” on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, resulting in a large number of officials who were politically appointed by the previous government being relieved of their positions.

With this move by the government led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah (Balen), aimed at administrative strengthening and giving new momentum to state institutions, a total of 1,594 officials appointed under various laws and structures will be dismissed en masse.

Dismissals in Communication, Aviation, and Printing Sectors

Under the Nepal Airlines Corporation Act, 2019, seven officials—including the chairperson, vice-chairperson, directors, and general manager—will be removed. Under the National News Agency (RSS) Act, 2019, two directors will be dismissed, and under the Gorkhapatra Corporation Act, 2019, three positions, including the chairperson and directors, will become vacant.

Under the Film (Production, Exhibition, and Distribution) Act, 2026, three members—including the chairperson of the Film Examination Committee—will be removed. Under the Communication Corporation Act, 2028, two officials, including the chairperson and a director, will also be dismissed.

Under the Press Council Act, 2048, 10 nominated members—including the chairperson—will be removed, and under the Working Journalists Act, 2051, six appointed members will be dismissed. Under the Telecommunications Act, 2053, five officials—including the chairperson and members of the authority—will be removed, and under the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Act, 2053, four members will be dismissed.

Under the Electronic Transactions Act, 2063, six officials from the Information Technology Tribunal and Appellate Tribunal will be removed. Under the Right to Information Act, 2064, three positions—including the Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners—will become vacant.

Under the Advertisement (Regulation) Act, 2076, six officials will be dismissed; under the Security Printing Act, 2081, three officials; and under the Public Service Broadcasting Act, 2081, 15 officials will be removed.

Education and University Sector

Under the Education Act, 2028, 23 officials—including members of various committees and the Teacher Service Commission—will be removed. Under the Nepal Sanskrit University Act, 2043, 28 officials—including the vice-chancellor and service commission members—will be dismissed, and under the Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training Act, 2045, 17 positions will be vacated.

Under the National Youth Council Act, 2072, 34 officials will be dismissed.

Under the Kathmandu University Act, 2048, 25 officials—including the vice-chancellor and registrar—will be removed, and under the Tribhuvan University Act, 2049, 84 officials—including the vice-chancellor and service commission members—will be dismissed. Under the University Grants Commission Act, 2050, eight officials will be removed, and under the Purbanchal University Act, 2050, 69 officials will be dismissed.

Similarly, under the Pokhara University Act, 2053, 50 officials will be removed; under the Lumbini Buddhist University Act, 2063, 44 officials will be dismissed.

Under the Far-Western University Act, 2067, 27 officials, and under the Mid-Western University Act, 2067, 26 officials will be dismissed. Under the Agriculture and Forestry University Act, 2067, 22 officials; under the Nepal Open University Act, 2073, 24 officials; under the Rajarshi Janak University Act, 2074, 39 officials; and under the Madan Bhandari University Act, 2079, 24 officials will be removed.

Health, Medical, and Science Sector

Under the Ayurveda Medical Council Act, 2045, six officials—including the registrar and members—will be dismissed, and under the Nepal Health Research Council Act, 2047, nine officials will be removed. Under the Animal Health and Livestock Service Professionals Council Act, 2079, five officials will be dismissed.

Under the B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences Act, 2049, 15 officials—including the vice-chancellor—will be removed, and under the Breast Milk Substitutes (Control of Sale and Distribution) Act, 2049, five members will lose their positions.

Under the Nepal Nursing Council Act, 2052, eight officials, and under the Nepal Health Professional Council Act, 2053, five officials will be dismissed.

Under the B.P. Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital Act, 2053, 10 officials and under the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre Act, 2057, eight officials will be removed. Under the Nepal Pharmacy Council Act, 2057, seven officials, and under the National Academy of Medical Sciences Act, 2063, 22 officials will be dismissed.

Similarly, under the Patan Academy of Health Sciences Act, 2064, 33 officials and under the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences Act, 2068, 34 officials will be removed. Under the Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences Act, 2072, 31 officials, and under the Rapti Academy of Health Sciences Act, 2074, 31 officials will be dismissed.

Under the Health Insurance Act, 2074, seven officials, and under the Public Health Act, 2075, six members will lose their positions. Under the Nepal Medical Council Act, 2075, eight officials, and under the National Medical Education Act, 2075, 16 officials will be removed. Under the Yogmaya Himalayan Ayurveda University Act, 2079, 42 officials and under the Shahid Dasharath Chand Health Sciences University Act, 2082, 29 officials will be dismissed.

Energy, Infrastructure, Financial, and Regulatory Bodies

Under the Nepal Electricity Authority Act, 2041, six officials—including the executive director and members—will be dismissed, and under the Kathmandu Valley Development Authority Act, 2045, four officials will be removed. Under the Nepal Water Supply Corporation Act, 2046, six officials and under the Town Development Fund Act, 2053, six officials will be dismissed.

Under the Roads Board Act, 2058, four officials; under the Electricity Regulatory Commission Act, 2074, five officials; and under the Nepal Railway Act, 2079, five officials—including the railway administrator and members—will be dismissed. In the financial sector, under the Employees Provident Fund Act, 2019, eight officials and under the Citizen Investment Trust Act, 2047, three officials will lose their positions. Under the Nepal Chartered Accountants Act, 2053, 15 officials and under the Industrial Enterprise Development Institute Act, 2053, five officials will be dismissed.

Similarly, under the International Financial Transactions Act, 2054, three officials and under the Securities Act, 2063, one member will be removed. Under the Competition Promotion and Market Protection Act, 2063, six officials and under the Public Procurement Act, 2063, three members of the review committee will be dismissed.

Under the Deposit and Credit Guarantee Fund Act, 2073, three officials—including the CEO and members—and under the Special Economic Zone Act, 2073, one official will lose their position. Under the Cooperative Act, 2074, eight officials and under the Public-Private Partnership and Investment Act, 2075, four officials will be dismissed. Under the Industrial Enterprise Act, 2076, two officials; under the Insurance Act, 2079, two officials; and under the Accreditation Act, 2079, six officials will be removed.

Agriculture, Environment, Academies, and Social Sector

Under the Seed Act, 2045, eight members and under the Nepal Agricultural Research Council Act, 2048, nine officials will be dismissed. Under the National Dairy Development Board Act, 2048, seven officials and under the National Tea and Coffee Development Board Act, 2049, seven officials will lose their positions.

Under the Nepal Veterinary Council Act, 2055, three officials and under the Plant Quarantine and Protection Act, 2064, five officials will be dismissed. Under the Pesticide Management Act, 2076, six officials and under the Environment Protection Act, 2076, five officials will be removed. Under the Food Hygiene and Quality Act, 2081, seven officials will be dismissed.

In the academic and cultural sector, under the Nepal Academy-related acts, multiple appointments will be vacated, including nine under the Nepali Language Publication Institution Act, 2021, and 10 under the Guthi Corporation Act, 2033.

Under the Lumbini Development Trust Act, 2042, 11 officials and under the Pashupati Area Development Trust Act, 2044, nine officials will be dismissed.

Under the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology Act, 2048, 49 officials and under the Nepal Scouts Act, 2050, 33 officials will lose their positions. Under the Greater Janakpur Area Development Council Act, 2055, 16 officials and under the National Foundation for Development of Indigenous Nationalities Act, 2058, 25 officials will be dismissed.

Additionally, 60 nominated members under the Indigenous Nationalities Council and 33 officials under the Nepal Fine Arts Academy Act, 2064 will be removed. Under the Nepal Music and Drama Academy Act, 2064, 33 officials and under the Nepal Academy Act, 2064, 43 officials will be dismissed.

Administrative and Social Sector

Under the Nepal Administrative Staff College Act, 2039, four officials and under the Local Development Training Academy Act, 2049, one official will be removed. Under the Social Welfare Act, 2049, 10 officials and under the Nepal Engineering Council Act, 2055, 14 officials will be dismissed.

Under the Foreign Employment Act, 2064, 10 officials and under the Nepal Trust Act, 2064, three officials will lose their positions. Under the Commission on Investigation of Disappeared Persons and Truth and Reconciliation Act, 2071, five officials will be dismissed.

Under the Labour Act, 2074, 10 officials and under the Contribution-Based Social Security Act, 2074, seven officials will be removed. Under the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, 2074, four officials and under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2074, 17 officials will be dismissed.

Similarly, under the Land Use Act, 2076, four officials; under the Radioactive Substances (Use and Regulation) Act, 2077, three officials; and under the National Sports Development Act, 2077, 27 officials will be removed.

In total, 1,594 officials will be dismissed, and the government is preparing to move forward with a new appointment process for these vacant positions soon.

People’s News Monitoring Service.