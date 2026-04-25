No confrontation as Thapathali squatter settlement cleared ‘quietly’

Kathmandu, April 25: The government has cleared the squatter settlement in Thapathali, this time without the clashes that marked earlier attempts. Security forces moved in early Saturday morning in large numbers and carried out the eviction.

Unlike previous resistance, residents largely left without confrontation, quietly moving their belongings. The government had issued a notice just two days earlier, asking squatters across the Valley to vacate. Some families had already begun relocating their possessions to safer areas.

A joint team from the Kathmandu Metropolitan Police, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force oversaw the operation. Five bulldozers were used to demolish temporary shelters in the settlement.

Earlier attempts to remove the settlement had turned violent. In December 2022, locals resisted eviction efforts, injuring officials and damaging municipal equipment.

Prime Minister Balen Shah, who had tried and failed to clear the settlement during his tenure as Kathmandu mayor, has now followed through after assuming national office. On Friday, he appealed via Facebook for cooperation, citing flood risks during the monsoon and promising proper management of squatters.

Authorities issued a 7 am notice for evacuation on Saturday but extended the deadline by an hour to allow residents to move their belongings. Demolition began around 8:30 am.

The government plans to clear other settlements, including Gaurigaun on Saturday, and areas such as Manohara and Sinamangal on Sunday.

Despite leaving peacefully, many displaced residents voiced frustration. Rita, who had lived in Thapathali for 20 years, said the eviction felt like a personal blow. “We have nowhere to go. There are seven of us, and we weren’t given enough time to move,” she said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said immediate relief, including food, would be provided on-site. Displaced families are to be temporarily housed in facilities in Nagarjun, Kirtipur, Bhaktapur, and other locations, with further arrangements underway.

People’s News Monitoring Service