The calm before the storm?

By Nirmal P. Acharya

The United States is always causing trouble all over the world, triggering one storm after another.

The current major action of the United States is to bomb Iran.

But even after two months of bombing, Iran still hasn’t been dealt with. Now, the United States, on the one hand, claims to want to return to the negotiating table, but on the other hand, it continues to impose a maritime blockade on Iran and even conducts military interceptions. On the afternoon of the 19th Eastern Time, the US military fired at the container ship “Touska” sailing towards Iran in the Gulf of Oman. The Iranian armed forces then launched multiple drones to attack the US vessel.

Both sides are still responding to each other, but everyone wonders, what exactly does Trump want at this point? Will he perhaps resort to some devious tactics in other areas?

On the surface, Trump has long lost the composure and strategic thinking he once possessed, leaving only the inflated bravado and an overwhelming desire to perform. He has been spouting all kinds of “crazy words” one after another, intensifying the pressure on Iran through his language. Now, everyone can clearly see that so far, the United States has not gained any benefits from this confrontation with Iran. And if the stalemate continues, the chances of winning are slim. Therefore, the more arrogant and delusional Trump becomes, the more it indicates one thing: the United States is getting closer to leaving the scene.

But even if it needs to withdraw, it must do so while maintaining the so-called “dignity”. It must also do its best to seize all the benefits it can. This is Trump’s style. What everyone knows now is that the United States’ debt has reached an alarming level. The total amount of US Treasury bonds has surpassed the historical high of 39 trillion US dollars. Just a few days ago, former US Treasury Secretary Paulson couldn’t resist speaking out and demanding that the United States must formulate a targeted emergency plan. He also warned that the specific timing of the crisis cannot be predicted at present, but if it occurs, the consequences will be extremely serious!

If the bubble is bound to burst sooner or later, for the United States, it is undoubtedly the best strategy to lay out a plan in advance and transfer or export the crisis. And they have quite a lot of experience in this regard. Currently, not only the United States but also other countries burdened by debt are facing such a situation. If the United States takes advantage of its temporary advantages and secretly carry out some actions to “blow up” a certain country first, then for other countries that haven’t “blown up”, it would be a turning point. Especially for the United States, there is a very large operational space on Wall Street. Let’s recall the last subprime mortgage crisis. At that time, the United States successfully passed the crisis to Europe. After Europe was in chaos, it could then use Wall Street to reap the rewards and make a fortune.

Now, will similar things happen again? The possibility is very high!

But this time, it may not necessarily be Europe. Currently, the problem between the United States and Iran cannot be resolved. Negotiations or confrontations can be conducted. Iran can put pressure on the United States’ economy by controlling the Strait of Hormuz. But if the United States bypasses the surface and conducts something behind the scenes, for example, temporarily withdrawing its military forces, but using Israel to hold back Iran and causing a cease-fire and stalemate between Israel and Iran, causing mutual exhaustion. At this time, the United States can change its direction and make adjustments in the financial aspect. Wall Street can fully utilize its advantages to prepare for transferring the crisis. As for the means of Wall Street, I’m sure none of you will be unfamiliar with them.

Nepal is right next to two large economies – China and India. Using financial means to exploit China and India is precisely what the United States wants to do the most, and even what it must do, because failure to do so would lead to the collapse of American hegemony.

If the US can extricate itself from Iran this time, it will take a desperate gamble and first target China, because China is the largest in size and has the most resources. If it fails to take China, then it will turn its attention to India, as India is also sizable and its resources are still sufficient to sustain its hegemony for a while.

Nepal currently appears to be calm, but this calmness is the calmness before the storm. Because a severe storm is approaching the surrounding areas of Nepal. Therefore, it is hoped that the United States will stay in Iran for a longer period of time, so as to give our young new prime minister more time to prepare.