By Babbler

Rabi Lamichhane in Parliament

It is surprising to see Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party, participating in Parliament. The previous House of Representatives had suspended him following a money laundering case under judicial review. However, he is now attending House sessions freely. Lamichhane has yet to receive a clean chit from the court, and the Attorney General’s decision on his case is still pending, awaiting a final verdict from the Supreme Court. Despite this, the House has allowed him to attend meetings, which raises serious questions.

So far, the House is drafting a regulation allowing such MPs facing court cases to attend the House meeting focusing on Lamichhane’s case, however, he is allowed to attend the House meeting even before endorsement of the regulation.

Following Traditional Practices

Prime Minister Balendra Shah has appointed aides as advisors and secretaries in his secretariat. These individuals are neither elected representatives nor civil servants selected through the Public Service Commission, and they have not taken formal oaths of secrecy. Nevertheless, they have access to confidential government documents. Such practices began after the 1990 political change and were widely criticized due to misuse of power by advisors. Despite his commitment to transparency, Shah appears to be following the same pattern by appointing close associates.

The government is currently attempting to reduce the size of the civil service. In that case, why not appoint qualified officials selected through the Public Service Commission instead of personal aides?

When an Innovator Becomes Bankrupt

A recent video about innovator Kapil Poudel is deeply troubling. Poudel developed smart meters to simplify electricity billing and payment and designed drones capable of transporting goods to remote areas. When he approached the Nepal Electricity Authority, officials encouraged him, assuring procurement of his products. Based on this assurance, he sold his land and invested four billion rupees to establish a manufacturing plant.

However, the Authority later refused to purchase the locally developed smart meters, reportedly because officials could not secure commissions. As a result, Poudel has been pushed into financial ruin and now regrets his decision. Will the government step in to support him?

Widening Roads

In the name of road expansion, local authorities in Birgunj are demolishing houses in Adarshanagar. A similar situation occurred in Hetauda, where settlements along the main road were destroyed. Instead of displacing residents, authorities could explore alternatives such as constructing bypass roads. If demolition is unavoidable, fair and above-market compensation must be provided to the victims.

Ending the Carrier Business

The open Nepal–India border has complicated formal trade. While India also faces challenges such as rising criminal activity, it prefers to keep the border open. Price differences encourage locals to transport goods informally across the border, reducing government revenue. The government’s decision to curb this “carrier business” is positive, but it should also ensure access to provide goods at concessional prices mainly to the residents in the bordering towns.

Illegal imports have harmed local agriculture, affecting markets such as poultry and fish. Restricting such imports can help local farmer secure better prices. For instance, banana farmers are currently benefiting from higher prices. Although consumers may face short-term price increases, the long-term impact could strengthen the domestic economy and promote self-reliance.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

Not as a student of economics, but as a student of Nepal, I urge that agriculture be given top priority in the national budget. Let this year be declared a “Year of Agricultural Revival” with a dedicated “Agricultural Recovery Budget.” By curbing unchecked imports, we can rebuild farmers’ confidence. No sector other than agriculture can bring real development momentum to rural areas.

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Asking questions is important. But if the goal is to make Tarai markets more competitive and developed, isn’t the government already on the right track? The region has greater potential for new development than cross-border areas. If people prioritize local buying and selling, the Tarai alone can energize a market of 30 million people—a market that is far from small.

Bipin Adhikari

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In the name of revolution, we became pawns of foreign powers, weakening our nation and pushing it toward disintegration. In the name of change and protest, what have we not done? Our future now hangs in the balance, while foreign forces are intent on undermining Nepal’s sovereignty, seizing resources, and even deploying troops under the pretext of security.

Bhumi Raj

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I may speak the English language better than the Chinese language, but I’ll never be an Englishman, not in a thousand generations.





Lee Kuan Yew, founder of Singapore

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Our country is agrarian. We should import only what we cannot produce. Our resources should be properly utilized, and employment can be created in line with our population. Nepal may be small, but it is entirely possible to develop it.

Himani Shah

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After the World Bank formally reclassified Pakistan and Afghanistan out of South Asia and into the “Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP)” region, questions have arisen about the relevance of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Gajendra Budhathoki

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Had King Mahendra not existed, we might not have been able to study the histories of the Kirat, Licchavi, and Malla periods.

Marsal Rai

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Rather than the concept of a buffer zone, King Birendra’s proposal of Nepal as a Zone of Peace was a better idea.

Gokul Prasad Baskota

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We have been trapped in this cycle for decades. If we are serious about making a strong leap toward good governance, a crucial decision is needed. An autonomous body should be established to independently vet the financial and criminal backgrounds of individuals before they are appointed or elected to key positions—such as MPs, ministers, senior officials, judges, and security chiefs.

This system, known internationally as “integrity vetting” or “pre-appointment background clearance,” would prevent individuals with corrupt or criminal backgrounds from entering public office. Countries like Kenya have institutionalized such practices through bodies like the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), while nations such as Ukraine and Moldova also conduct comprehensive vetting with international experts. What are your thoughts? Let’s discuss.

Sharad Raj Pathak

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What seemed like it would end in resignation or dismissal has instead turned into threats—claims that if one position falls, others will be exposed. This reflects the height of political shamelessness.

Raman Koirala

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Twenty-three years ago, the US led the world into war in Iraq, claiming it was to eliminate Saddam Hussein’s nuclear weapons and bring peace. No such weapons were found—it was all a lie. The world cannot be deceived again, especially regarding another illegal war, this time against Iran.

Lula da Silva

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Between the 1960s and 1980s, Nepal exported rice to India. Today, however, the country has imported rice worth over Rs 32 billion in just nine months. History seems to mock us, while the present has stopped feeling shame.

There was a time when farmers sustained the nation; today, leaders merely proclaim Nepal as an agrarian country on paper. Farmland has been converted into real estate plots, farmers have migrated abroad for work, and the government continues to sell slogans of self-reliance. Policies fail to ensure fertilizer supply, irrigation, or minimum support prices, yet imports are always facilitated on time.

Instead of supporting domestic producers, opportunities favor importers. The phrase “agriculture-based nation” now looks better in textbooks than in markets—where foreign rice dominates and local production lags behind. The question remains: did we abandon our fields, or did policy abandon our farmers?

Deepak Raj Joshi