US extends Iran ceasefire, pauses strike after Pakistan’s request

Islamabad, April 22: U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire period with Iran, delaying a planned military strike to allow more time for negotiations.

The decision, made public on Tuesday, follows a request from Pakistan to ease tensions and pursue diplomacy. Trump had earlier warned that military action could be launched if Tehran failed to respond by Wednesday.

Despite extending the ceasefire, Trump said the United States would maintain its blockade on Iran and keep military forces on high alert. “I have instructed our military to continue the blockade and remain fully prepared in every respect,” he wrote on social media, adding that the ceasefire would remain in place until Iran presents a proposal and talks reach a conclusion.

He did not specify how long the extension would last.

The move signals a temporary shift from brinkmanship to cautious diplomacy, with Pakistan emerging as an unexpected intermediary in efforts to de-escalate tensions. While Islamabad’s exact role remains unclear, its involvement reflects a broader regional concern over the potential fallout of a direct U.S.–Iran confrontation.

Analysts say the pause may offer a narrow window for backchannel negotiations, but underlying tensions remain unresolved. The continuation of the blockade suggests Washington is maintaining pressure even as it leaves the door open for dialogue.

People’s News Monitoring Service