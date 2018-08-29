Prime Minister Oli holds meeting with chief-editors

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli on Monday held a meeting with the chief editors of broadsheets and shared his views on different aspects ranging from the newly enforced criminal code and the 4th BIMSTEC Summit.

According to news published in several dailies on Tuesday, the Prime Minister asked journalists not to put the Nepali people in despair.

He also said that a conspiracy was being hatched against the state not to allow unity among Nepalis and to create fear in the people.

“Write whatever you want, but do not make the people feel disappointed,” the Prime Minister told journalists by inviting them at Baluwatar, the PM’s official residence.

He blamed a few elements active in breeding violence in the country. “If a government elected by the people is not right then what is?” PM Oli asked.

“Open statements about breaking up the country are being made. It is difficult to quieting them, they have links to the elements that are hatching conspiracies against us,” said the Prime Minister.

He spent nearly two-hours with journalists, expressing views on various issues. He was very vocal about the need to check corruption.

“I will not engage in corruption, neither will I tolerate anyone indulging in it,” he reiterated his anti-corruption views.

The Prime Minister also showed concern about the growing crimes in the country. He also expressed his anger at the strong reaction to the Civil and Criminal Code that came into effect from August 17.

On BIMSTEC, PM Oli said Nepal needed the regional forum more than others. However, he was not happy with the performance of both BIMSTEC and SAARC.”We do not want to continue BIMSTEC’s 20-year-old history. We want to strengthen it and take it forward meaningfully.”

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness over Nepal’s relations with its neighbours, India and China, and said they were good.