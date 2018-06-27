Wednesday , June 27 2018
Setting in Melamchi Project

7 hours ago

By Our Reporter
Minister for Drinking Water Bina Magar has transferred secretary Krishnaraj BC and brought Gragendra Thakur as the new secretary. Along with arrival of Thakur, the Italian contractor has resumed construction works with the commitment of releasing drinking water from Melamchi by Dasain festival this year.
Earlier, the construction company had stopped works demanding 1 billion 650 million rupees as compensation. It is said that the government has brought new secretary with the plan of providing additional claim made by the construction company. High ranking leaders from former UML and Maoist Center are also enjoying a hefty amount of commission by providing the said compensation to the construction company, sources claim.

