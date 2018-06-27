Poor and confusing SEE results worry educationists, guardians

By Our Reporter

The Office of the Controller of Examinations (OCE) published the results of Secondary Education Examination (SEE) 2018 on Saturday evening. However, the results turned faulty the next day when the students found difference between the GPA they received on Saturday and Sunday.

Of course, the OCE had published the result in hurry without adding the practical number of particular subjects. The OCE also admitted its mistakes, but blamed the computer system for the error. The students and their parents had to undergo tension when they saw poor results on Saturday. However, the results looked improved next day.

The incident showed how the OCE authorities were incompetent in handling the work. They should have published the results only after verifying the marks of both practical and theoretical examinations.

Results of all secondary examinations – regular, exempted, Sanskrit and Technical—were made public against the practice of publishing the results of technical steram a week after the results of regular students.

It was the first time that the OCE committed the biggest blunder by publishing wrong results. The government has also formed a committee to investigate into the error.

This year 451,532 students – 223,601 boys and 227,931 girls – appeared in the SEE examination which had replaced the School Leaving Certificate (SLC) examination a couple of years ago. The results were announced as per the Grade Point Average (GPA) system.

Of the total students appeared in the exam conducted in March this year, 14,234 obtained A+ grade, 46,130 got A grade, 59,037 B+, 70,512 B and 61,870 received C+ grade. However, the OCE has not yet made the corrected figures public because after adding the practical number, GPA of majority of students has increased at least by 0.5 GPA, which might have increased the number of students securing A+ and A grades.

Similarly, 11,043 had received C grade, 35,584 D+ and 58,666 got D.

Although the number of girl examinees was higher, they have lagged behind the boys in the results. The number of boys obtaining A+, A, B+ and B grades is higher than the girls.

While 8,073 boys had obtained A+ results, the girls with the same grade are 6,161. The number of boys and girls getting A grade is 25,947 and 20,183 respectively. Similarly, 27,552 and 36,940 boys obtained B+ and B grades respectively while the girls obtaining these grades are 21,485 and 33,572 respectively.

But the number of girls obtaining the lower grades like C+, C, D and D+ is higher than the boys.

Thousands of students and their families had to wait for additional four to five hours to see the results due to the technical problems in the computer systems at the OCE. Still what they received after waiting for hours also turned faulty.

Although the Office had announced to give results after 4:00 PM in the afternoon, it could not publish it before 8:00 PM in the evening, and the official website of OCE was not functional till 10:30 PM in the evening in the evening Saturday.

While analyzing the faulty results made public on Saturday, one could concluded decreasing pass percentage as well as grade. It was estimated that this year the percentage of students securing over 1.6 GPA was less by 5 per cent. But the revision in results might have improved the results, but the OCE has not yet made public the latest figure.