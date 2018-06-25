Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Serious error in SEE result

Serious error in SEE result

20 hours ago

Kathmandu, 25 June: There was a serious error in publishing result of the Secondary Education Examination (SEE), according to RSS.

The Examination Control Office, which is under the National Examination Board, is found publishing SEE result of this year without adding marks obtained by the students on practical. SEE had published the result on Saturday. On Sunday, when students found their grade point was upgraded, the mistake was disclosed.

Due to lack of necessary preparation, verification, and review, the Office has committed such a blunder.

People’s News Monitoring Service

 

Check Also

Anilkeshari Shah appointed NABIL Bank CEO

Kathmandu, 22 June: Anilkeshari Shah has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved