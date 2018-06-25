Serious error in SEE result

Kathmandu, 25 June: There was a serious error in publishing result of the Secondary Education Examination (SEE), according to RSS.

The Examination Control Office, which is under the National Examination Board, is found publishing SEE result of this year without adding marks obtained by the students on practical. SEE had published the result on Saturday. On Sunday, when students found their grade point was upgraded, the mistake was disclosed.

Due to lack of necessary preparation, verification, and review, the Office has committed such a blunder.

People’s News Monitoring Service