Suspended SSP Khatri remanded in custody

Kathmandu, 31 May : District Court Morang has ordered the administration to remand in custody the suspended Senior Superintendent of Police, Shyam Bahadur Khatri, one of the accused behind the 33-kg gold smuggling, reports RSS.

The hearing on whether to keep suspended SSP Khatri in custody for further investigation was conducted after recording 12-page long statement in the presence of District Judge Narayan Prasad Sharma.

On May 2, District Police Office Morang had filed a case against SSP Khatri and others on charge of smuggling huge amount of gold

Along with Khatri, 30 people have been remanded in custody on separate charged of illegal dealing of gold, abduction, hostage taking and murder, while there are 31 persons still absconding.

People’s News Monitoring Service