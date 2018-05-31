SSP Khatri surrenders

SSP Khatri, deployed at the human resources department at the police headquarter, was summoned by the special investigation team formed by the government few days back. SSP Khatri had been out of contact since then.

Eariler, Khatri had been arrested in connection to another 33kg gold smuggling case which was brought from Dubai to Tribhuvan International Airport on January 5, 2017. He was later released on March 17, 2017 after depositing a bail bond of Rs200,000 following an order by Kathmandu District Court judge Dipendra Adhikari.

People’s News Monitoring Service