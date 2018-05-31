Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Corruption rife in Nepal Army

13 hours ago

Kathmandu, 31 May: Nepal Army, the symbol of unity, discipline and dedication to the nation has been marred by rampant corruption. The embezzlement of 28 billion rupees from the welfare fund is the latest instant of corruption, Sanghu vernacular weekly on 28 May has reported.

The ill-intention and greed of some Generals of Nepal Army the amount deposited at the welfare fund has been misused. The mismanagement and misuse of the fund has been highlighted in the annual report of Auditor General.

