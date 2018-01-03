Finally, President seals NA election ordinance against UML stand

By Our Reporter

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday authenticated the ordinance on election to the National Assembly, which had been pending at the Office of the President for long due to the dispute among the political parties over it.

Although the President had wanted all the political parties to agree on the ordinance, she authenticated the ordinance with a view to ending the latest political deadlock,

Before agreeing to endorse the ordinance, the President had held talks with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (UML) chairman KP Sharma Oli, CPN (Maoist Centre) chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN-UML leader Subas Nembnag among other leaders of the political parties to encourage the parties to come to a political compromise on the ordinance.

The government had presented the ordinance to the President in the third week of October for authentication.

Sources said that Dahal and UML vice chairman Bam Dev Gautam had convinced UML boss K P Oli to accept the ordinance stating that the row over the ordinance could be counterproductive for the left alliance.