Construction of the fast-track to begin soon

By Our Reporter

The Nepal Army has made final preparations to begin the construction works of the much-talked-about Kathmandu-Nijgadh fast track.

The Nepal Army has begun the process to get heavy equipment through the hire purchase system from the private sector to start the construction works.

The Project Office under the NA issued a public notice in the Gorkhaptra daily on December 17 for the second time for the equipment.

The NA said that they had called a bid for heavy equipment to begin the construction work of the project from Budune of Lendanda area in Makwanpur district.

The government had handed over the responsibility of constructing the 76.2 kilometre road in four years to the NA.

The NA said the project will be constructed by dividing it into 10 sections within the project zone.

The deadline to submit the application expires on January 1, 2018.

The applicants are instructed to clearly specify the fee for supplying each of the equipment on an hourly basis, their operators and their maintenance.

Though the government had decided to purchase the Detail Project Report (DPR) from the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS), an Indian company, the NA has not yet bought the DPR, read a news story printed in The Rising Nepal, the official English daily. .

The NA has said that the DPR was not necessary to start the preliminary road project..

As soon as the NA receives an endorsement of the work procedure from the government, the NA will start work on the project targeting to finish the project within the stipulated time frame of four years, said the NA.

The project will be designed to have four lanes spanning 25 metres wide in the plains and 23 metres in the hills.

The project covers eight kilometres in Lalitpur district, 56.6 kilometres in Makawanpur district, 7.6 km in Bara district and four kilometers in Kathmandu.