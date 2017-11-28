First phase elections held amidst bomb explosions

By Our Reporter

The first-phase of the elections to the House of Representatives and the State Assemblies concluded amidst explosions, clashes and attacks on the candidates.

However, the Election Commission, the government and the political parties said the elections were held peacefully despite some minor incidents of violence in a few districts.

Acid was thrown into the ballot boxes in Rukum while bombs were exploded targeting the vehicles which were carrying ballot boxes to the district headquarters in Nuwakot and Mugu.

Elections in two of the 4,465 polling centres were cancelled as the ballot papers were destroyed by spreading acid.

According to the Home Ministry, polls in the two polling booths of Rukum district were cancelled as acid was poured into the ballot boxes. The acid destroyed ballot papers in the polling centres of Ratna Secondary School at Bafikot and Nepal Rastriya Secondary School of Aathbishkot in Rukum.

The polling in the two booths are rescheduled for December 1.

Likewise, bombs were planted in Jajarkot, Nuwakot, Darchula, Rupandehi, Rolpa, Dolakha, Kapilvastu, Taplejung and Balgung districts, and they were defused by the Nepal Army.

In Jajarkot, over two dozen of people were injured after cadres of the ruling Nepali Congress (NC) and left alliance – CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist (Centre) — clashed outside a voting center in Kushe Rural Municipality-1 of the district.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was laid in Darchula-Tinkar road section of Mahakali Municipality-5 in Darchula district just 100 metres away from the polling centre.

Police had to open fire on air to control possible clash between the cadres of the two opposition parties of the Democratic and Left alliances at Kalidevi Secondary School of Balefi Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district. A minor clash between the cadres of Democratic alliance and Left alliance erupted in Sunkoshi Rural Municipality of Solkhumbu district.

However, no casualty was reported in the clashes and explosions. But a 22-year lady died of heart attack in Dolakha while standing in queue to cast her vote.