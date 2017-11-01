Road accident on rise again

By Our Reporter

At least 51 persons were killed in three separate road accidents in three days.

When the nation was mourning the death of 31 passengers killed in a bus accident in Dadhing on Saturday, 20 others were killed on Monday in Gulmi and Udyapur districts.

The frequent accidents killing scores of passengers, mostly those who were returning to Kathmandu and other towns after marking the festivals with their family members clearly show that all is not well with the public transportation system in Nepal.

In the Dahding accident of Saturday the driver is blamed for the mishap as he was driving in a high speed despite repeated requests of the passengers to slow down the speed.

Consequently, 31 passengers who were returning Kathmandu after marking Chhath were killed when the bus plunged into the mighty Trishuli River at Gajuri Rural Municipality-5 of Dhading district along the Prithivi Highway early in the morning.

The ill-fated bus with registration Na 4 Kha 1467, was heading to Kathmandu from Rajbiraj of Saptari.

As many as six members of a single family were killed in the fatal road accident. Among the deceased passengers, two were NC candidates of provincial assemblies of Province-2.

Two days after the fatal accident nine passengers were killed when aOkhaldhunga-bound Tata Sumo Jeep fell 300 metres from the road in Katari of Udyapur district.

Similarly, 11 passengers were killed when a micro bus heading to Gulmi from Butwal fell 500 metrers from the road at Gulmi Durbar Rural Municipality also on Monday.

Clearly, negligence on the part of the drivers and poor road condition lead to the accidents. Likewise, in many cases, the poor condition of vehicles also causes fatal accidents.

As the road widening works are going in many places, travelling becomes a nightmare in parts of the country these days. The increasing accidents add only pains to the passengers and their relatives.

If the traffic rules are implemented effectively preventing the vehicles from carrying passengers exceeding their capacities and the drivers from violating the traffic rules, the accidents could be controlled to some extents. The transport entrepreneurs should also cooperate with the government in minimizing accidents by supporting to implement the traffic rules instead of focusing more only on earnings.