Ordinance on Medical Education issued

The government has issued an ordinance on medical education as per the demands of Dr Govinda KC.

The ordinance issued on Monday has a provision to ban establishment of new medical colleges in the Kathmandu Valley for next 10 years. The ordinance will come into effect after authentication by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The ordinance has also a provision to restrict universities from issuing affiliations to a maximum of five medical colleges each.

The provisions were included in the ordinance in line with the recommendations made by the Kedar Bhakta Mathema-led Task Force formed earlier to address Dr KC’s demands. Once the ordinance comes into effect, Tribhuvan University and Kathmandu University, for instance, will not be able to issue affiliations to any new medical colleges as each of them have already issued affiliations to five medical colleges.

The government-run and public educational institutions need to provide at least 75 percent scholarships as per the provisions made in the ordinance. As per the ordinance, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan; Institute of Medicine, Maharajgunj; National Academy of Medical Sciences; and Patan Teaching Hospital must allocate at least 75 percent scholarships.

The ordinance, however, needs to be endorsed by both the houses of the parliament within 60 days of the commencement of the House session. But it will cease to be effective if the president rejects it or is not endorsed by both the houses of the parliament within 60 days after the commencement of the parliament session.

On October 18, senior orthopedic surgeon Dr KC had ended his 13th hunger strike on the 14th day after signing a 10-point agreement with the government.