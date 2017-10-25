Nepal Army bags gold medal in international military exercise

By Our Reporter

Nepal Army (NA) has bagged the gold medal in the Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2017 held in Brecon, Wales. A 10-member NA team of the Gorakh Box Battalion led by Major Aayush Rana had participated in the exercise held from October 13 to 22.

Cambrian Patrol is arduous and concentrates on leadership, teamwork, physical fitness and achieving the mission. “It is conducted for the benefit of units and there is no final order of merit. The exercise is designed to be within the capability of any well-led and well-trained patrol from any Arm or Service,” it said.

The exercise involves passing through nearly 50 kilometers distance in difficult terrain in two days where a participant carries logistics and equipment weighing about 50 pounds. The participating teams must cross the specified locations including rivers based on the preparation of war, maps and compass and also manage injured persons and identify and take precaution of explosives planted in their path.

Started some 50 years ago, the exercise is held every year in Wales and is delivered by HQ 160 Infantry Brigade on behalf of CLF. The aim of this exercise is to provide a challenging patrol exercise in order to enhance operational capability.

A total of 111 British army teams and 139 army team of various 28 participating countries had joined the event this year. Nearly one third of the total teams had failed to even complete the patrol exercise.