Left alliance to continue till elections and likely to win majority seats in federal parliament

By Our Reporter

The surprise alliance between the CPN-UML and the CPN-Maoist Centre is likely to win comfortable majority in the House of Representatives and in many of the provincial assemblies considering the votes they garnered in the recently held local polls. However, noncooperation between the cadres of the rival parties and the alliance between the NC and Madhes-based parties can prevent them from winning 138 seats of the House of Representatives if the NC and Madhes-based parties forged a functioning alliance because the NC and Madhes-based parties can sweep elections in 16 of the 20 Tarai districts.

However, in hills and Kathmandu the left alliance will emerge victorious. But many people suspect whether the alliance is a clever tactics of Pushpa Kamal Dahal to remain in national politics and diminish the size of the UML. Had the Maoist Centre not forged alliance with the UML, many of its leaders including, Dahal will be unable to make to the House of Representatives. It was reported that the Maoist Center was likely to win only 11 of the 165 seats of the House of the Representatives under the First-Past-The-Post electoral system. While UML feared that the NC might keep them away from power by forging alliance with the Maoist-Centre. This fear brought the two rival communist parties closer resulting in the alliance. Had the two parties contested election with single symbol, they will win a two-thirds seats. But when they are contesting polls with separate symbols, NC is likely to benefit from the PR system as NC is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the PR system. However, the party is almost sure to face defeat due to the left alliance. Perhaps, the party that has remained in power for the longest time since 1990 will be out of power after the forthcoming elections.