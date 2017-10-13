Dahal believes Left alliance is a great revolution

By Our Reporter

Addressing party leaders and workers on Friday, Maoist Center chairman Pushpakamal Dahal said that the Left alliance followed by unification of the Left parties is a historical achievement and a great revolution.

Dahal said that making only one communist party in the coumtry was his idea and ultimately UML became ready for unification by adopting his idea.

Dahal further said that he has taken a big risk in taking such a historical decision.

How it became possible: As we know, UML leader Bamdev Gautam was playing the role of a bridge in between UML and Maoist Center. In the recent past Gautam had proposed for developing election alliance in the upcoming elections. In response to Gautam’s proposal, Dahal said why only election alliance, why not unification among the Left parties? Since then, some top leaders close to Dahal and Oli in their respective parties started to work on the modality of unification and, finally, during the Dasain holidays, KP Sharma Oli and Dahal held one-on-one meet at Oli’s residence in Balkot. The meeting developed a 7-point proposal, however, in a later meeting, one point was technically removed.

Dahal had even become ready to contest elections with the UML’s election symbol “Sun”.

Big surprise to Delhi: Even one day before the announcement of the alliance among the Left parties, neither Delhi nor the NC leaders could smell anything about a drastic political development. As per the schedule, by organizing proclamation of an assembly, the leaders of the aligned parties announced a six-point agreement for unification. For the time being, the UML, Maoist Center and Naya Shakti parties have remained in the Left alliance.

Delhi, although it doesn’t trust Dahal fully, was not of the view that Dahal would develop alliance with UML, a party strongly disliked by Delhi. Delhi’s plan was to continue the present NC-Maoist alliance and keep aloof UML from power at least for one decade and finish the party. From the move of the Maoist Center, Delhi has become seriously hurt.