Nepal below the Bhutani status

By Our Reporter

What Nepal achieved from the “historical people’s movement-2”? Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal is found time and again repeating that the constitution amendment is necessary to institutionalize the “historical achievement” of the 2006 people’s movement”.

In fact, Delhi is found treating the Nepali leaders as its slaves and Nepal has been kept below the status given to Bhutan, an India protected nation.

Today, especially after dawn of Pushpakamal Dahal as the Prime Minister, Nepal has adopted the policy of consulting Delhi while taking any decision. Even on domestic issues, Dahal is found consulting Delhi.

We are all aware that PM Dahal and NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba are making all efforts to amend the constitution just to serve the Indian interests. PM Dahal is trying his best to prove that he is an India confident leader. Now, Dahal is confident that Delhi will allow to hold local elections even if his “hard’ efforts to amend the constitution will be failed. In this regard, Dahal has reached a secret agreement with the newly unified Tarai based party Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJPN).

According to a highly placed source, both the parties have reached to an agreement that even if the constitution amendment process fails, the RJPN will take part in the local election with a joint mission of finishing UML from all the electoral constituencies in the Tarai districts.

This could be the reason that when RPP decided to withdraw its support to the present coalition government, immediately, RJPN came to support the government. This is the indication that Delhi is happy with the performance of the present government and thus, has decided to support the government. If RJPN would have not supported the government, it was going to fail.