Traffic accidents in Kathmandu Valley drop by 19%

Kathmandu, July 22: Traffic accidents in the Kathmandu Valley fell by 19 per cent in the last fiscal year, according to the Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office.

Official data show that 8,881 road accidents were recorded in the fiscal year 2023/24, which dropped to 7,169 in 2024/25 and further declined to 5,803 in 2025/26.

Naresh Raj Subedi, Superintendent of Police and Information Officer at the Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office, said the decline reflects the combined efforts of Nepal Police, Traffic Police, and other concerned agencies. He credited increased vigilance, effective traffic management, and responsible enforcement for the improvement.

“Any road accident is unfortunate, but the results will continue to improve if all road users understand that following traffic rules is essential for their own safety. Every citizen should therefore act responsibly and comply with traffic regulations,” Subedi said.

According to the annual analysis, Fridays recorded the highest number of traffic accidents, with 1,103 cases, while Wednesdays saw the fewest, at 645.

Traffic Police have urged both drivers and pedestrians to follow traffic rules strictly to improve road safety further.

People’s News Monitoring Service