Over 3 million contributors enrolled in Social Security Fund

Kathmandu, July 21: More than 3 million contributors have been enrolled in the Social Security Fund (SSF), with total contributions reaching Rs 116.72 billion.

According to the fund, contributions totalling Rs 116.71 billion had been collected by the end of the fiscal year 2025/26 (2082/83) from registered employers and contributors.

The number of registered employers has reached 23,490, while the number of registered contributors has risen to 3,043,200.

The SSF has paid out claims worth Rs 21.27 billion.

Of the total, Rs 3.52 billion was disbursed under medical treatment, health and maternity benefits. It also paid Rs 304.6 million for accident and disability claims, Rs 380.4 million under dependent family protection, and Rs 17.06 billion in retirement benefits.

The fund said total contributions have increased after migrant workers heading for foreign employment were brought under the SSF scheme.

Public interest in the fund has also grown as it has expanded pension, healthcare and other social security programs.

The SSF has also started investing in various productive sectors, expressing confidence that these investments will generate long-term economic and social benefits.

People’s News Monitoring Service