I am returning home soon: Sher Bahadur Deuba

Kathmandu, July 21: Former Prime Minister and outgoing President of the Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba, has said that he will soon return to Nepal.

In a message issued on the occasion of the 44th Memorial Day of B.P. Koirala, Deuba, who is currently in Singapore undergoing medical treatment, stated that he is preparing to set foot on Nepali soil soon.

In his message, Deuba wrote: “I am returning to Nepali soil once again. A government may become vindictive and undemocratic, but I have complete faith in and unwavering commitment to the democratic consciousness, patriotism, and belief in justice of the Nepali people.”

He urged all political forces, civil society, the younger generation, and the Nepali public to stand firmly in support of nationalism, democracy, socialism, and constitutionalism.

Reaffirming his loyalty, commitment, and dedication, Deuba said that he is returning to his homeland soon.

People’s News Monitoring Service.