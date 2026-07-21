Government withdraws tax on education, health

Kathmandu, July 21: Following widespread criticism, the government has withdrawn its decision to impose a 3 percent “Equality Tax” on private education and healthcare services.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah (Balen) announced on Tuesday afternoon through his social media accounts that the 3 percent Equality Tax will not be implemented for the time being.

The government made the decision 53 days after the national budget was unveiled, amid strong public backlash, particularly after private hospitals began charging the tax from Shrawan 1 (July 17).

While most recent government decisions have been announced through the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, this decision was made public directly through the Prime Minister’s social media accounts.

Presenting the new budget on Jestha 15 (May 29), Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle had announced the introduction of a 3 percent “Equality Tax” on private education and healthcare services.

Prime Minister Shah said the decision to suspend the tax was made in consultation with Finance Minister Wagle.

Meanwhile, Minister Wagle informed that the withdrawal announcement will be formalized by the cabinet meeting.

People’s News Monitoring Service.