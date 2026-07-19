Two arrested for defaming RPP lawmaker Oli

Kathmandu, July 19: Police have arrested two individuals on charges of defaming Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leader and lawmaker Khushbu Oli through social media.

Oli said the arrests were made based on complaints she had filed with the Cyber Bureau. Both suspects, who are men, were arrested in Chitwan on Saturday. The bureau said it is searching for other individuals allegedly involved.

Oli filed a complaint on Friday, accusing the suspects of character assassination, repeated verbal abuse, threats and spreading hate speech through social media. After filing the complaint, she also shared photographs of the accused on her social media accounts.

She said legal proceedings have begun against those arrested. Oli added that while disagreement, criticism and differing opinions are natural and welcome in a democratic society, character assassination, abusive language, threats and the spread of hateful content cannot be accepted under any circumstances.

She also thanked the Cyber Bureau and Nepal Police for taking action against the accused.

Earlier, the Cyber Bureau had arrested another individual based on a similar complaint filed by Oli.

People’s News Monitoring Service