Two American soldiers killed in Jordan; US intensifies Iran raids

London, July 19: Two US service members were killed, and another remains missing after Iran launched ballistic missile and drone attacks on Jordan, marking one of the deadliest strikes on American forces since the latest US-Iran conflict erupted. The attack has prompted another wave of US airstrikes against Iranian military targets, further raising fears of a wider regional war.

The US Central Command (Centcom) said the troops were killed while defending against Iranian missile and drone attacks alongside partner forces in Jordan. Four other American personnel were injured and evacuated to hospitals before later being discharged, while several others with minor injuries returned to duty. The identities of the deceased have not been released pending notification of their families.

Within hours of the attack, the United States carried out another round of airstrikes on Iran under orders from President Donald Trump. According to Centcom, the strikes targeted facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and were intended to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and punish forces responsible for attacking US troops in Jordan.

Jordan’s military said it intercepted 10 Iranian missiles that entered its airspace overnight and reported no significant damage inside the country. Meanwhile, the IRGC claimed it had destroyed at least two US fighter aircraft at Jordan’s Al Azraq Air Base, although US officials have not confirmed the claim.

The latest deaths have raised the US military death toll in the conflict to 16 after an American Navy pilot who had been missing earlier this month was declared dead. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth paid tribute to the fallen troops, calling them heroes whose sacrifice would strengthen America’s resolve.

The latest escalation comes after weeks of deteriorating relations between Washington and Tehran. A fragile ceasefire collapsed less than a month after taking effect, leading the United States to restore restrictions on Iranian ports while Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

The renewed confrontation follows months of growing military tensions across the Middle East. The United States has expanded strikes against Iranian military assets and allied groups, accusing Tehran of threatening American personnel and international shipping. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks on US facilities and regional allies, saying it is acting in self-defence against American aggression.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei accused Washington of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement and attempting to widen the conflict. In a written statement, he said the latest US actions proved that American commitments could not be trusted and warned that Iran had “unforgettable lessons” in store for the United States.

The conflict has heightened concerns about regional stability, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. Any prolonged disruption could affect global energy markets and international trade.

The US State Department has advised Americans worldwide, particularly those in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution, warning that the regional security environment remains volatile and that further escalation cannot be ruled out. (Source: Al Jazeera/BBC)

People’s News Monitoring Service