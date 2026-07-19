Rabi: Govt intentions clear, mistakes can be corrected

Kathmandu, July 19: Rastriya Swatantra Party Chair Ravi Lamichhane has urged the public not to question the intentions of the current government, saying any shortcomings in its decisions can be corrected if necessary.

Addressing a program to welcome new party members from Rautahat, Lamichhane said government decisions may sometimes create problems during implementation, but the government remains willing to amend them.

He said it is far more difficult to correct bad intentions than policy mistakes, adding that disputes can arise even when decisions are made with good intentions.

Lamichhane acknowledged that policies introduced to benefit farmers could, in practice, produce unintended negative consequences once implemented on the ground.

He said if decisions end up harming the very people they were meant to benefit, the government will revise them. According to him, policies that cause significant damage should be amended immediately, and the government deserves some time to make necessary corrections.

He argued that the government’s plans are designed around clear objectives and long term goals, and should not be dismissed simply because implementation presents challenges.

Welcoming the new party members, Lamichhane said, “I want to assure you that there should be no doubt about the government’s intentions. Problems may arise in some decisions, and they can be corrected.”

He also warned that implementation challenges could create misunderstandings and confusion among the public.

People’s News Monitoring Service