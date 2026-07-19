Heavy rain shuts major highways across Nepal

Kathmandu, July 19: Continuous rainfall, along with the resulting floods and landslides, has disrupted traffic on several major highways across Nepal.

According to the latest data from Nepal Police, roads in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces have been either fully or partially blocked.

Bagmati Province has been the hardest hit. The BP Highway has been completely closed after landslides struck Ghumaune and Gimdi in Roshi Rural Municipality, Kavrepalanchok. Vehicle movement has also been suspended along the Khurkot, Nepalthok road section due to flood risks.

The Araniko Highway in Sindhupalchok has been fully blocked at two locations, Zero Kilo and Kodari, after landslides. The Kanti Highway linking Lalitpur and Makwanpur has also been closed because of landslide and flood risks. Meanwhile, the Prithvi Highway at Jawad Khola in Dhading has been fully reopened.

In Koshi Province, the Mechi Highway in Ilam has been completely blocked by a landslide, while traffic on the Mid Hill Highway in Bhojpur is operating only one way.

In Gandaki Province, the Kaligandaki Corridor has been closed at Belbagar in Baglung due to a landslide. The East West Highway at Daunne in Nawalparasi East is operating one way after a landslide, causing traffic congestion.

In Lumbini Province, landslides have blocked the Saljhandi, Dhorpatan road section in Arghakhanchi and the Wami, Ridi road section in Gulmi.

Meanwhile, traffic has resumed on a one way basis along the Pasang Lhamu Highway in Rasuwa and at Sakhine in Dolakha.

People’s News Monitoring Service