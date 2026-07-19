Annapurna welcomes record 508,476 foreign visitors in a year

Gandaki, July 19: The Annapurna Conservation Area recorded its highest-ever number of foreign visitors in the last fiscal year, with 508,476 international tourists visiting the region.

According to the Annapurna Conservation Area Project, the figure represents a sharp increase from the previous fiscal year 2025/26, when 278,113 foreign tourists visited the conservation area.

Project chief Dr Rabin Kadariya said the latest figures set a new record for tourist arrivals. Indian visitors accounted for the largest share, with 375,797 arrivals, followed by 12,539 Chinese tourists and 9,884 visitors from the United States.

The project’s data show that tourists from 169 countries visited the Annapurna region during the fiscal year. Among them, 384,145 came from South Asian countries, while 124,331 were from the rest of the world.

Dr. Kadariya said the number of tourists from India and other South Asian countries surged by nearly 300 per cent in May and June. He noted that this was the first time such a large number of Indian visitors had travelled to the Annapurna region.

He attributed the increase to stronger promotion of destinations such as Pokhara and Muktinath in India, improved transportation links, and growing exposure through social media. Many Indian tourists also visit Pokhara and nearby destinations during the summer to escape the heat.

Hotel occupancy in Pokhara reached as high as 90 per cent during April and May, just before the monsoon season. According to Dr Kadariya, the number of Indian visitors to Pokhara typically rises during this period, and around 40 per cent of them continue to Muktinath for pilgrimage.

Tourists from other countries generally spend some time in Pokhara before setting out on trekking routes across the Annapurna region, one of the world’s most renowned trekking destinations.

Popular destinations along the Annapurna Circuit include Annapurna Base Camp, Mardi Himal, Ghandruk, Tilicho Lake in Manang, Thorong La Pass, Upper Mustang, the Muktinath area and Ghorepani in Myagdi.

Dr. Kadariya said the project maintains records only of foreign tourists visiting these destinations within the conservation area.

Covering 7,600 square kilometres, the Annapurna Conservation Area is renowned for its natural beauty, biodiversity, Himalayan communities and rich cultural heritage.

The protected area spans 87 wards across 15 local governments in Kaski, Lamjung, Manang, Myagdi and Mustang districts. With its well-developed tourism infrastructure, hospitality services and a range of trekking options, the Annapurna region remains one of Nepal’s premier destinations for short, medium and long-distance trekking.

People’s News Monitoring Service