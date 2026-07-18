Kolkata-Biratnagar cargo rail service begins

KATHMANDU, July 18: Cargo rail service between Kolkata in India and Biratnagar in Nepal has officially begun, expanding Nepal’s rail-based trade connectivity under the Nepal-India Transit Treaty.

The service allows goods imported from third countries through Indian ports to be transported directly by rail to Biratnagar Customs Yard. Until now, such rail cargo services were available only to Birgunj.

The expansion became possible after India’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs amended the Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS) Rules in November 2025, allowing rail cargo from the ports of Kolkata, Haldia and Visakhapatnam to reach Biratnagar.

Following continued efforts by the Consulate General of Nepal in Kolkata, Kolkata Customs finalised the required procedures in February 2026, enabling cargo movement through the Jogbani Integrated Customs Yard to Biratnagar.

The first cargo train was officially flagged off on Friday by Nepali Consul General Jhakka Prasad Acharya, along with officials from Kolkata Customs, Kolkata Port and the Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR).

The inaugural shipment consists of 40 high-capacity, 40-foot containers carrying raw materials imported from third countries for Swastik Oil Industries of Nepal. All containers are equipped with the Electronic Cargo Tracking System.

Once fully operational, the service will be able to transport up to 45 containers of the same size in a single trip directly to Biratnagar.

According to the Nepali Consulate General in Kolkata, rail transport is safer, more reliable and less expensive than road transport, with cargo expected to reach Biratnagar in about 24 hours.

Officials believe the new route will reduce port delays, container detention charges and road transport costs, lower overall transit expenses, facilitate trade and improve the competitiveness of Nepali industries.

People’s News Monitoring Service