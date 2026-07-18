Home Minister Gurung joins police raid on hotels

Kathmandu, July 18: Home Minister Sudhan Gurung personally led a raid on two hotels in Parsa after receiving a tip-off about alleged prostitution.

Gurung, who had travelled to Simara in Bara on July 15 to meet victims of loan sharking, stopped at a hotel in Thori, Parsa, while returning to Kathmandu. He entered the premises before alerting the police.

On Thursday evening, Gurung, accompanied by his team, visited Thori Dohori Sanjh and Resort and Thori Camp Fire Hotel in Thori Bazaar. After learning that the home minister had launched the raid, a police team from the District Police Office, Parsa, rushed to the site. Thori Bazaar is about 45 kilometres west of the district headquarters.

The police, acting under the Home Minister’s leadership, arrested 11 people from the two hotels. According to an official at the Madhesh Province Police Office, those detained include seven women and four men.

After sending representatives of the loan shark victims back to Kathmandu from Simara Airport following talks, Gurung was travelling toward Chitwan when he stopped at the hotels. A police officer stationed in Parsa said the minister had received information from someone along the way that the hotels were allegedly being used for prostitution, prompting him to conduct the raid.

Most of those arrested are being investigated on charges related to public misconduct, with police obtaining court approval to keep them in custody during the investigation. The hotel operator is being investigated on charges related to human trafficking, according to an official at the District Police Office, Parsa.

People’s News Monitoring Service